James Beard award-winning chef JJ Johnson is taking diners international at his fast-casual restaurant, Fieldtrip.
Johnson dropped by "GMA3" recently to share his recipe for seafood salad with hot honey plantains, a dish that can be found at Fieldtrip, which has locations in New York and now the Bahamas.
Scroll below to check out the full recipe.
Seafood Salad with Hot Honey Plantains
Seafood Salad ingredients
1/2 pound bay scallops
1/2 pound peeled shrimp
1 1/2 pounds lobster
1/2 pound crab meat
2 mangos, cubed
1 red onion, shaved
2 avocados, cubed
1 seedless cucumber, sliced
2 celery stalks
4 radishes, thinly sliced
1/4 bunch cilantro, chopped
1/4 bunch basil
Directions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Add the scallops and shrimp to the boiling water; cook for 45 seconds.
Remove the scallops and shrimp and refrigerate.
In the same pot of boiling water, add the lobster and cook (about 7-10 minutes for a 1-pound lobster)
Cool and clean lobster; cut into large chunks
Combine scallops, shrimp, lobster and crabmeat in a bowl with the mango, red onion, avocados, cucumber, celery, radishes, cilantro and basil.
Mix in with the coconut lime dressing. Serve with yuca chips.
Coconut Lime Dressing ingredients
2 tablespoons toasted cumin seeds (if you do not have toasted seeds, you can do this in a skillet -- lightly toast until seeds become fragrant)
Large piece of peeled ginger
4 chopped shallots
2 pieces of chopped chipotle pepper
Two 8-ounce cans coconut milk
1/2 cup lime juice
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
1/4 cup champagne vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Hot Honey Plantains ingredients
2 overripe plantains
Canola oil
Salt
Hot honey
Directions
Slice the plantains about 1/2 inch thick.
Heat canola oil in a Dutch oven to 350 F; There should be enough oil to cover the plantain pieces fully.
Add the plantain slices into the Dutch oven; swirl once.
Fry until golden brown, about 10 minutes.
Remove plantains from the pot, salt to taste.
Drizzle with your favorite hot honey.