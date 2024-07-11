Cacio e pepe is a simple yet delicious pasta dish that can be easily made with just a few ingredients.
Now, The Mozz Guys, Anthony Agostino and Giacomo Cunsolo, the co-owners of Agostino Fresh Mozzarella, are taking things to the next level by preparing the classic dish out of a cheese wheel.
The pair recently dropped by "GMA3" to show their twist on the popular and beloved dish.
Below, check out The Mozz Guys' classic recipe for cacio e pepe, and try it at home for yourself.
Cacio e Pepe
Ingredients
1 pound tagliatelle pasta (or any shape you like)
1 pound freshly grated imported parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons fresh ground pepper
Directions
Boil water and cook pasta according to instructions on the box. Drain, but reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water.
Into the same pot, mix the cooked pasta with parmesan cheese, ground pepper and reserved pasta water.
Enjoy!