Chef Masaharu Morimoto is back on your screens with a brand-new season of "Sushi Master" and he's sharing his secrets for making one of the most popular vegetarian sushi options: the veggie roll.
The world-renowned chef joined "Good Morning America" on Thursday to promote the second season of his hit show, which streams exclusively on The Roku Channel starting April 25. On our show, he also demonstrated how to create a delicious and colorful veggie roll sushi at home.
"Sushi Master" is the first-ever cooking competition series dedicated entirely to the art of sushi-making.
Hosted by Lyrica Okano, the show spotlights the precision, creativity and skill required to master one of the world's most beloved cuisines.
Morimoto returns as head judge, joined by fellow judge chef Phillip Frankland Lee.
In the new season, eight expert sushi chefs will face off in weekly challenges designed to test their technique, imagination and ability to think outside the box.
From omakase service and bento boxes to intricate sushi platters, each dish will be judged on artistry and flavor. In the end, one chef will walk away with a cash prize and the title of Morimoto's Sushi Master.
Scroll down for chef Morimoto's veggie roll sushi recipe and try it for yourself!
Veggie roll
Ingredients
- 4 oz. cooked short-grain sushi rice, at room temperature
- 1 pc half size nori seaweed sheet
- 1/2 oz. julienne grilled red pepper
- 1/2 oz. julienne grilled asparagus
- 1/2 oz. julienne grilled yellow squash
- 1/2 oz. julienne grilled zucchini
- 1/2 oz. grilled eggplant
- 1/4 head grilled romaine
- 1 tsp. white + black mixed sesame seeds
- 1/2 oz. sushi pickled ginger
- 1 tsp. wasabi
Directions
1. Place a nori sheet lengthwise on a cutting board. Wet your hands in cool water and take a handful of sushi rice.
2. Place the rice in the center of the nori and use your fingers to spread the rice evenly over the nori and sprinkle the sesame seeds over the rice.
3. Turn the sheet of nori over so that the rice side is facing down. Put the desired vegetables in the middle of the nori sheet.
4. Grab the bottom edge of the nori/rice sheet, roll into a tight cylinder. Use a sushi rolling mat and roll it forward while keeping gentle pressure on the mat. Push both ends of the roll to make it tight.
5. Using a sharp knife, cut the roll into 6 pieces. Plate with wasabi and sushi ginger.
