Chef Phil Johnson shares burgers, slaw and strawberry shortcake slider recipes for Fourth of July
Award-winning chef, pit master and barbecue restaurateur Phil Johnson joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to fire up the Independence Day culinary celebrations.
Johnson knows what he's talking about when it comes to great flavors, textures and a recipe for success: Last year he took home the sandwich category title at the World Food Championships -- a premier global food sport competition that welcomes competitors from dozens of countries across the globe -- with his Green Chili Mojo Roast Pork Cuban Italian Sandwich taking the first place spot.
On "GMA," Johnson shared two different takes on a burger recipe, plus a sweet summer treat and a slaw with a hot honey kick.
Check out his full recipes below.
Roman Burger
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef (80/20 blend)
4 brioche burger buns
8 slices mortadella
8 slices Genoa salami
4 slices white American cheese
1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce
1 large tomato, thinly sliced
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Italian hoagie dressing (or Italian vinaigrette)
2 tablespoons Phil the Grill's Rub Me All Over Butter Blackout (salt, pepper, garlic, butter and Worcestershire powder)
Olive oil, for grilling
Instructions
1. Preheat grill to medium-high. Season ground beef with Rub Me All Over seasoning and form into 4 patties.
2. Grill patties 3-4 minutes per side for medium, adding a slice of white American cheese to each patty in the last minute of cooking.
3. Lightly grill mortadella and salami slices until just crisped at the edges.
4. Toast buns cut side down on the grill until golden.
5. Spread mayonnaise on the bottom bun and drizzle with Italian dressing.
6. Layer lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add the cheeseburger patty, then top with mortadella and salami.
7. Add the top bun and serve hot.
Strawberry Shortcake Sliders
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Phil the Grill's Rub Me All Over Seasoning
1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
2/3 cup whole milk
1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)
2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
1/4 cup sugar (for strawberries)
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
2. In a bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and Rub Me All Over Seasoning.
3. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
4. Stir in milk until just combined. Turn dough onto floured surface, pat to 3/4-inch thickness. Cut into 2-inch rounds.
5. Place on baking sheet, brush with egg wash. Bake 12-15 minutes until golden. Cool.
6. Toss strawberries with sugar; let sit 15 minutes.
7. Whip cream with powdered sugar and vanilla until soft peaks form.
8. Split shortcakes, layer with strawberries and whipped cream, top with other half. Serve immediately.
Applewood Smoked Chicken Burgers
Johnson also shared these additional two recipes below with "GMA3" for his second spin on a burger and a delicious, easy side dish.
Ingredients
2 pounds ground chicken
1 cup applewood chips (for smoking, optional)
4 whole wheat burger buns
4 slices provolone cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
2 tablespoon Phil the Grill's Rub Me All Over Triple OG (salt, pepper, garlic, paprika, brown sugar, cumin)
Lettuce leaves, for serving
Olive oil
Instructions
1. Preheat grill to medium. If using, soak applewood chips in water for 30 minutes and add to grill for smoke flavor.
2. Mix ground chicken with Rub Me All Over Seasoning. Form into 4 patties.
3. Grill patties 5-6 minutes per side, adding provolone cheese in the last minute.
4. Toast buns lightly.
5. Mix sour cream, Dijon mustard and chives for the spread.
6. Assemble burgers: Spread chive cream on buns, add lettuce, then chicken patty. Top with bun and serve
Jalapeño Honey Slaw
Ingredients
4 cups shredded green cabbage
2 cups shredded purple cabbage
1 large carrot, julienned
2 green onions, thinly sliced
1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 tablespoon Phil the Grill's Rub Me All Over Fruit Fire (cherry apple jalapeno)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, combine cabbages, carrot, green onions, jalapeno and cilantro.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together mayo, honey, vinegar, lime juice and Rub Me All Over seasoning.
3. Toss dressing with slaw until well coated. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.
