"The accoutrements are JUST as important. A perfectly cooked and sliced hard boiled egg. A mix of LARGE flat leaf parsley and mint, largely chopped and dressed with a little olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper. You, of course need to end all of this with some heat and my homemade salsa macha is the only way to go with this! You can find the recipe in my upcoming book but there are plenty of great salsa machas on the market or you can also sub with a 'chile crunch', the Asian and usually more garlicky version of oil-based machas."