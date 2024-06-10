Chef Daniel Holzman is reinventing some retro '80s foods and sharing an easy base recipe that can be used three different ways.
The co-host of the culinary podcast, "On the Line," with award-winning chef and Food Network star Amanda Freitag, joined "Good Morning America" on Monday to make some fun riffs on hand pies, hot pockets, plus a nostalgic frozen drink and dessert recipe.
Upgrade '80s classics from savory Hot Pockets to a sweet hand pie
Each recipe below makes 8 to 10 palm-sized pockets. Use your favorite unsweetened pie dough recipe or store bought pie dough. One double recipe is enough for a top and bottom shell.
See the full pastry assembly and baking instructions below the final sweet filling recipe and use accordingly with desired filling.
Philly Cheesesteak
Ingredients
1/2 pound sliced onions
1 medium red bell pepper, seeds and stems removed and sliced thinly
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 pieces medium hot pepperoncini, stems removed, chopped
2 teaspoons pepperoncini pickling liquid
1/2 pound thinly sliced ribeye sandwich steaks
2 teaspoons salt
8 slices American or mild provolone cheese (added when building the pockets)
Directions
Sautee the onions, bell peppers and olive oil in a large heavy-bottomed frying pan over a high heat, stirring frequently until just beginning to brown (about 4 minutes).
Add the hot peppers with their liquid and stir to deglaze any browned bits and pieces sticking to the pan. Lower the flame to medium and add the meat, one slice at a time, stirring to incorporate so they don't stick together.
Cook, stirring constantly until the meat turns grey brown but is not dry and leathery (about 3 minutes).
Let cool completely.
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke
Ingredients
1/2 ounce butter
1/2 ounce flour
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup milk
1.5 ounces grated pecorino Romano
8-ounce can quartered artichoke hearts (drained and chopped)
1 cup frozen spinach, thawed and chopped
6 ounces shredded mozzarella (added when building the pockets)
Directions
Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed medium 2-quart sauce pan, add the flour and salt and cook, stirring constantly with a whisk over a medium flame until it just begins to smell nutty and brown (be careful, it's super hot! Don't try to taste it or dip a finger in).
Whisk in the milk and bring to a boil, gently whisking to ensure it doesn't stick and burn. The mixture will thicken considerably as soon as it boils. Turn off the flame and whisk in the cheese, artichokes and spinach.
Cool completely in the refrigerator. Serve warm when ready to enjoy.
Sweet Mixed Berry Pie
Ingredients
6 cups fresh or frozen mixed berries
1 cup sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
5 tablespoons cornstarch
Pinch salt
Directions
Bring all of the ingredients to a simmer in heavy-bottomed medium sauce pot over a medium flame, stirring constantly. Lower the flame to simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until reduced by 1/3 -- about 10 minutes.
Cool completely before using
Make the pockets
Ingredients
Pie crust, homemade or store bought
1 egg yolk, whipped with a tablespoon of water to paint the shells for gloss
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Roll the pie dough to 1/8-inch thickness (same as traditional for classic pie shell) or thaw the store-bought dough.
Using a large ring mold or large glass, cut large palm sized circles from the dough (the scraps can be smooshed together and re-rolled.
Place 2-3 heaping tablespoons of desired filling in the center of each circle, top with another circle and close tightly, pressing all around with a fork. Use the fork to puncture a few holes in the top to allow the steam a place to escape while cooking.
Place the pies on the baking tray, making sure not to let them touch. Paint the tops with the whipped egg yolk and sprinkle with a pinch of kosher salt for the savory and sugar for the sweet.
Bake until crispy, piping-hot and golden brown, about 14 minutes.
Orange Lime Julius
"This drink is an ephemeral masterpiece, so don't make it until you're ready to drink," Holzman suggested.
Ingredients
6 ounces frozen orange juice concentrate (one half container)
1 1/2 cups whole milk
4 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla paste (substitute 2 teaspoons extract)
1 heaping cup ice cubes
Juice of 1/2 lime
Directions
Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blend on high until smooth and frothy (about 2 minutes).
If you like it super frothy, add an egg white or 2 teaspoons of egg white powder before blending.
You can substitute frozen lemonade concentrate or limeade concentrate for a different flavor profile.
Try adding a few ripe strawberries in their season for a strawberry creamsicle!
Frozen chocolate and vanilla pudding swirl pops
Ingredients
Chocolate
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup corn starch
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
3 cups whole milk
1 pinch salt
1 teaspoon vanilla paste (substitute 2 teaspoons vanilla extract)
1 cup semi stweet chocolate chips
Directions
Whisk all of the ingredients except the chocolate chips together in a medium sized pot. Heat over a medium flame stirring constantly until thick and bubbling, about 8 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the chocolate chips, mix until melted and smooth.
Ingredients
Vanilla
Chocolate
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup corn starch
2 1/2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup condensed milk
1 pinch salt
2 teaspoon vanilla paste (substitute 4 teaspoons vanilla extract)
Directions
Whisk all of the together in a mediumsized pot. Heat over a medium flame stirring constantly until thick and bubbling, about 8 minutes.
Fill your favorite popsicle container with a mixture of chocolate and vanilla pudding in a swirl or layers and freeze until solid, about 6 hours.
