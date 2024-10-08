Chipotle has announced the return of its Halloween Boorito deal.
The restaurant chain announced Tuesday that it will be selling discounted $6 entrees to customers dressed in Halloween costumes in the United States and Canada on Oct. 31. The offer applies to in-restaurant purchases from 3 p.m. to close, subject to availability.
For the first time ever, Chipotle is also bringing the deal to Europe, at its U.K. and France locations, the company said in a press release.
Across college towns in the U.S., Chipotle will extend hours up to midnight to give late-night customers more time to score the deal.
"By extending hours on college campuses and expanding the festivities across two continents for the first time, Boorito will be bigger than ever," Chipotle's Chief Brand Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.
The news comes as restaurant chains continue to offer competing discounts and value meals to entice consumers to dine out. In September, McDonald's announced it was extending its popular $5 meal deal, first launched earlier this year, which includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small french fries, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink. Popeyes launched an identically priced deal last month, offering customers three pieces of its signature bone-in chicken for just $5.
Fast food chains including Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell and Subway, as well as casual dining chains like Chili's, have rolled out similar deals hoping to lure customers.