Chef Eric Adjepong is bringing the heat in the kitchen.
Everything Adjepong does ties back to his work bringing West African cuisine to the forefront.
Adjepong dropped by "GMA3" recently to share two delicious recipes that will have the whole family raving.
Salmon Skewer Wrap
Salmon:
6 filets, cut into 1-inch cubes
Neutral oil, as needed
Salt, as needed
Glaze:
4 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
9 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons fish sauce
1 teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground sumac
Lemon yogurt:
1 cup greek yogurt
1/2 lemon, juiced and zested
1/2 freshly cracked black pepper
Salt
Pickled onions:
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup water
Garnish:
2 head bibb lettuce leaves
Nasturtiums
Parsley leaves
Sesame seeds
Chives
Directions
Salmon directions:
Thread salmon onto skewers and place onto a hot plate (seasoned with salt as needed). Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan over medium heat. When hot, add skewers and cook for 2 minutes on each side for medium-rare or until cooked to your liking. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm.
Yogurt directions:
Combine greek yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a small bowl and whisk well until combined. Adjust seasonings to taste.
Pickled onions directions:
Bring the water, vinegar, salt and sugar to a vigorous simmer in a sauce pot over medium high heat. Place the sliced onion into a non-reactive container. Pour the hot liquid into the container and over the red onions. If all of the onions are not submerged in the pickling liquid, use a spoon to press them down into it. Cover the container and transfer it to the fridge for storage. The pickles will be ready in 30 minutes and will keep in the fridge for up to 2-4 weeks.
Glaze directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons of sesame oil with the pomegranate molasses, fish sauce, honey, mustard, curry powder, cumin and sumac; season to taste with salt and pepper. Then brush the glaze over the fish.
Remove fish from skewers and serve wrapped with bibb lettuce and listed garnishes.
Pineapple and Coconut Sorbet with Charred Pineapple Pickle
Ingredients
Sorbet:
2 cups water
1 1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon vodka (optional)
14 ounces fresh pineapple, puree
1 can full-fat coconut milk, well-shaken
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice, from about 1 lime
1 teaspoon salt
Charred Pineapple Pickle:
2-pound pineapple
1 batch house pickle brine
Coconut Snow:
11 tablespoons tapioca maltodextrin
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted and cooled
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
Directions
Make the sorbet:
Freeze an ice cream machine bowl according to manufacturer's directions. Blend the pineapple until smooth. In a medium pot, bring water and sugar to a boil over high heat, stirring often to dissolve sugar. Add vodka and continue to boil for 2-3 minutes, until well combined. Remove from heat, then add pineapple puree, coconut milk, lime juice and salt. Whisk well to combine.
Fill a large bowl with ice. Strain pineapple mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl and set inside the large bowl of ice. Cool custard mixture over the ice, whisking frequently, for 5 minutes, then cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours but preferably overnight.
Churn sorbet according to manufacturer's instructions. Serve as soft serve directly from the ice cream maker or chill in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Make the charred pineapple pickle:
Prepare a grill for high heat or heat the broiler on high. Peel and quarter the pineapple, cutting out its core.
Grill each piece of pineapple until well-charred all over, about 3 minutes per side, or broil until charred, about 5 to 8 minutes per side. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then cut 1/4 inch-slices. Transfer to a pint container, jar, or other non-reactive container with a lid.
Pour in house pickle, adding more as needed to completely submerge fruit. Transfer to refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or 24 hours preferably, before serving. Pickle will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Make the coconut snow:
In a food processor, add maltodextrin, sugar and salt. On medium high, drizzle coconut oil, occasionally scraping down sides with a rubber spatula. The texture should be crumbly. Set aside.
To each serving, add 2 scoops sorbet and a few pieces of pickled pineapple to 6 or 8 bowls. Place coconut snow in a fine mesh sieve and dust over.