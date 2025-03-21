Dairy Queen is celebrating 85 years of ice cream and frozen treats, and to mark the milestone occasion, the fast food chain is releasing a new menu of treats and specials starting later this month.
The annual Summer Blizzard Treat Menu will be available starting March 31, Dairy Queen announced Friday.
For a limited time from March 24 to April 6, customers can get an exclusive deal in the DQ app for a small Blizzard Treat for just 85 cents with any $1 purchase.
Dairy Queen brings back confetti cake, adds more new Blizzard Treat flavors
Because no birthday is complete without cake, the Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat will make its return alongside the newest fan-vote winner, S'mores Blizzard Treat.
There are two other new Blizzard Treats hitting Dairy Queen menus this season.
First up, the Mixing Bowl Mashup, which is a mix of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough swirled into world-famous DQ soft serve.
Next up is the new Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, which combines creamy cheesecake pieces, chocolate chunks, strawberry topping and soft serve for a decadent summer bite.
Lastly, the Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat will also return to menus this summer. The frozen treat combines cotton candy topping and crunchy cotton candy sprinkles blended into DQ soft serve.