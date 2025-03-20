Students and parents have been flocking to social media recently to share their excitement about a Krispy Kreme program that offers students free doughnuts for good grades -- and yes, the sweet viral trend is true.
A representative for Krispy Kreme confirmed to "Good Morning America" that the beloved doughnut brand offers this sweet incentive for academic success.
The nationwide program allows K-12 students to earn a free doughnut for every "A" they receive on their report card, with a limit of up to six.
The initiative is part of Krispy Kreme's ongoing mission to be sweet and share joy.
Students must be present to redeem their free doughnuts, and only report cards for the current term are eligible, so make sure your report card is up to date before heading to a participating location.
While parents can't redeem the offer on behalf of their kids, it's a great opportunity to treat students to a tasty reward for their hard work.