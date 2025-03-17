As college basketball fans hope to turn out unblemished 68-team brackets with the start of March Madness, spectators can score savings on food deals and freebies to keep themselves occupied as all the on-court action unfolds.
2025 March Madness food deals during the NCAA basketball tournament
The 2025 NCAA Tournament officially begins with the First Four on Tuesday, and as hoops lovers cheer on their alma maters hoping to advance through each stage of the single-elimination-style competition till the final buzzer, restaurants and food chains are offering special discounts and freebies from free burgers to buy-one-get-one deals for a limited time.
Don't miss out on the slam dunk deals below that will be available throughout the tournament to elevate any at-home watching experience.
Shake Shack free Avocado Bacon Burger
Shake Shack announced that now through April 7, fans can score a free Avocado Bacon Burger with a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via the in-Shack kiosk or by ordering online or using the Shack App for delivery or pick-up.
Use the promo code "SHOWDOWN" for one free Avocado Bacon Burger. Limit one free burger per order. Once items are added to the cart, the offer will apply automatically.
KFC Dunk It Bucket
KFC has two new menu items dropping just in time for March Madness, Mashed Potato Poppers and a new Dunk It Bucket.
KFC's iconic mashed potatoes get a crispy upgrade in popper form, which are golden fried and can be ordered a la carte in a five-count with a side of warm gravy, or as part of the Dunk It Bucket.
$7 Dunk It Bucket: Two Original Recipe Tenders, one individual size of Secret Recipe Fries, five Mashed Potato Poppers, and your choice of three KFC sauces.
$25 Double Dunk It Bucket: 10 Original Recipe Tenders, two individual sizes of Secret Recipe Fries, 10 Mashed Potato Poppers, four Biscuits, and your choice of six KFC sauces.
Grubhub, Seamless offer free Wendy's, Little Caesars, Chili's, Starbucks and more
For each round of March Madness, food delivery services Grubhub and Seamless, using the cloud kitchen platform, will offer customers a mix of limited-time deals.
First Four: March 18-20 and First round: March 20-22
Free Wendy's Baconator on $20+ orders (March 19 – March 24)
Little Caesars Free Italian Cheese Bread $25 (March 19 – March 24)
Chili's $8 off $40+ (March 19 – March 24)
Wawa 30% off $25 (max $11) (March 19- March 21)
Second Round: March 22-24
Free Wendy's Baconator on $20+ orders (March 19 – March 24)
Little Caesars Free Italian Cheese Bread $25 (March 19 – March 24) Chili's $8 off $40+ (March 19 – March 24)
7-Eleven 25% off $25 (March 22 – March 25)
Sweet 16: March 27-29
Popeyes Free Chicken Sandwich $15+ (March 26 – March 29)
Jack in the Box $5 off $20 (March 26 – April 1)
Taco Bell $5 off $15 with purchase of Cantina Caliente Chicken Soft Taco (March 27 – March 30)
Starbucks $4 off $20 (March 26 – March 31)
Elite Eight: March 29-31
Popeyes Free Chicken Sandwich $15+ (March 26 – March 29)
Jack in the Box $5 off $20 (March 26 – April 1)
Taco Bell $5 off $15 with purchase of Cantina Caliente Chicken Soft Taco (March 27 – March 30)
Starbucks $4 off $20 (March 26 – March 31)
Buffalo Wild Wings BOGO Wings with $25 (March 29 – March 31)
Final Four to Championships: April 4-7
Jimmy John's BOGO Regular Favorite Category on $20+ up (April 4 – April 7) Free Wendy's Baconator on $20+ orders (April 4 – April 7)