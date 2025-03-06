Taco Bell is bringing bold new flavors to its menu in 2025.
The beloved fast-food restaurant chain unveiled 30 new menu items in development during its Live Más LIVE event this week, including an evolving chicken and beverage lineup.
As many eagle-eyed Taco Bell fans already knew, the crispy chicken nuggets that debuted in late 2024 are making a much-anticipated return -- a category many fast food competitors are leaning into this year -- alongside the newly announced Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu.
New Taco Bell 2025 menu releases: Bold flavors ahead
Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, highlighted the flavor-packed lineup of menu items rolling out in the 2025 calendar year during the second iteration of the brand's live, fan-focused Live Más event in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday.
Check out everything new that's hitting Taco Bell menus below.
Luxe Cravings Boxes: The $5, $7 and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes that launched earlier this year align with Taco Bell's mission to deliver more flavor, more choices and more value for every fan.
Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu: This is a bold new twist on the fan-favorite, slow-roasted Cantina Chicken. The limited-time menu will feature the all-new Caliente Sauce that's made with red jalapeños to balance spice and flavor.
Decades Menu: After bringing back nostalgic fan favorites last year, the brand announced it will do it again with products that were on menus in the early 2000s and 2010s -- including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and Double Decker Taco.
Fan Style: Whether it's adding guacamole to a favorite menu item or making swaps like tomatoes instead of pico de gallo in a Crunchwrap Supreme, Taco Bell fans will have the opportunity to influence Taco Bell's menu with "Fan Style," an in-app functionality that allows fans to customize, name and share their unique Taco Bell customization with friends, family and other fans.
Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef: The beloved Grilled Cheese Burrito will now feature shredded beef.
Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa: This is a twist on the Cheesy Street Chalupa, to continue Taco Bell's "ode to the street with game-changing upgrades from the outside-in," the brand stated in a press release. The cheddar is baked into the taco shell with a layer of crispy cheese toasted on the outside for the perfect crunch. It will also come with a brand-new Chile Lime Crema Sauce.
Crispy Chicken: Crispy Chicken Nuggets are coming back, but in addition to a la carte options, there will also be Crispy Chicken Burritos and Tacos hitting menus in U.S. and Canada locations this year with Avocado Ranch and Spicy Ranchero Sauce.
Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce: The new partnership with Mike's Hot Honey includes a bold and spicy Mike's Hot Honey Diablo sauce that will hit menus later this year to go with Crispy Chicken Nuggets.
Flamin' Hot Burrito: The all-new burrito features nacho cheese sauce, Flamin' Hot Fritos, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned beef and new Flamin' Hot Rice wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Steak and Queso Cruchwrap Sliders: The Crunchwrap's signature balance of crunch, cheese, and flavor is fully realized in the newest innovation. The portable sliders made with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and a mini tostada get wrapped up in a grilled flour tortillas and are served as a fun-sized pair of two, alongside the perfect dipping component, Green Chile Queso.
Rolled Poblano Quesadilla: Marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken plus poblano peppers rolled into one amazing quesadilla.
Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros: Taco Bell and Christina Tosi's Milk Bar reunited in February for Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros. This second culinary collab is available now, while supplies last.
Mountain Dew Baja Midnight: A sweet and refreshing blast of passionfruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast will complement any Taco Bell meal. This beverage is only available at Taco Bell restaurants.
Quesocrisp Taco: An all-new taco with a shell made out of crispy cheese.