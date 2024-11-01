Taco Bell brings back Meximelt, Gordita Supreme, Caramel Apple Empanadas with new Decades Menu under $3
Taco Bell fans are nothing if not fiercely loyal and passionate about their menu preferences, so the fast-casual Mexican-inspired chain is bringing back five iconic items from its first 50 years to unlock customers' core memories and spark some new nostalgia.
The '60s Tostada, '70s Green Sauce Burrito, '80s Meximelt and '90s Gordita Supreme are all available now for under $3 nationwide for a limited time on the highly buzzed about Decades Menu.
Joining the legendary savory lineup on Nov. 21 is the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada to round out the retro offerings.
"Everyone remembers the moment they fell in love with Taco Bell and that one special menu item that brings you right back," Taco Bell's chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said in the company's announcement for its Decades Menu.
Montgomery added that the menu, plus "the merch we're creating are an ode to our rich history and a love letter to our fans, whether they've been rolling through our drive-thru for decades or are just about to discover their first Caramel Apple Empanada."
What's on the Taco Bell Decades Menu?
'60s - Tostada: An O.G. menu item, this was one of six menu items released in 1962 at Taco Bell's first walkup location in Southern California. It is made with a crispy corn tostada shell, layered with refried beans, tangy red sauce, lettuce and shredded cheese for $2.19.
'70s - Green Sauce Burrito: Taco Bell said this is one of its "most-hacked" burritos to date. It is filled with refried beans, onions, shredded cheddar cheese and green sauce that's made with green chili, tomatillos, jalapeno peppers and spices, and will be available for $2.49.
'80s - Meximelt: This was one of the most requested comeback items from Taco Bell's '80s menu. The Meximelt is made with fresh pico de gallo and a blend of three cheeses -- mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey jack -- melted with seasoned beef in a tortilla, and is priced at $2.99.
'90s - Gordita Supreme: The warm flatbread is filled with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, a three cheese blend and topped with diced tomatoes. It will cost $2.99.
'00s - Caramel Apple Empanada: A Y2K star was born when this sweet pastry came on the scene. A golden-brown, crispy pastry exterior is filled with apple pieces and a creamy caramel filling, which will be available for $2.99.
Taco Bell will also be selling a retro version of its $7 Luxe Cravings Box that made its debut this summer. The retro version will feature the '90s Gordita Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce and a medium fountain drink.
Alongside the most-wished-for menu items, Taco Bell is also throwing it back with limited-edition, retro-inspired stainless-steel cups and hoodies that boast unique designs from the '60s through the 2000s. Both will be available to Taco Bell Rewards Members as a drop in-app, with additional opportunities to score exclusive merch by taking a weekly "Decades personality quiz" in the Taco Bell app.
Check the app and Uber Eats November through December for freebies with minimum purchases.