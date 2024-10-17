Attention Taco Bell fans: Three emerging chefs are helping the fast food chain innovate on a fan favorite with bold global flavors to bring a taste of Indian, Thai and Southwest cuisines to the Crunchwrap Supreme.
The California-based eatery tapped chefs Reuben Asaram, Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Lawrence "LT" Smith as part of the Taco Bell TBX program to develop their own culinary twist and reimagine the menu staple that first debuted in 2005.
Together, the chefs bring eight new ingredients to the table with things like Indian spices, Thai-inspired noodles and spicy Southwest hot chicken.
Indian Buffet Crunchwrap Supreme
Chef Reuben Asaram of Philadelphia created a version with chicken that's slow-roasted in a creamy tomato curry, paired with Mexican-spiced rice and a refreshing cucumber mint sauce. Plus, there's an option to make it veggie-friendly by swapping out the chicken for crispy potato bites.
Crispy Thai Noodle Crunchwrap Supreme
Chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of San Antonio drew inspiration from her roots with a grilled chicken tossed in a khao soi aioli, a nest of crunchy wheat noodles and avocado basil ranch dressing for a Texas twist.
Southwest Hot CHX Crunchwrap Supreme
Chef Lawrence "LT" Smith of Phoenix put a modern spin on a classic chicken nugget, tossing the crispy protein in salsa macha and topping it with a Oaxacan-style mozzarella cheese, purple cabbage slaw and apricot hot sauce.
Taco Bell customers can get a taste of these specialty TBX Crunchwraps during a limited time preview of the menu in New York City through Thursday Oct. 17.
The fast food restaurant will collect feedback from fans to help inform its future availability of these unique Crunchwrap Supremes.
For die-hard fans in other locations, Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide can customize their very own Crunchwrap Supreme with up to $3 worth of free additions through the Taco Bell app for a limited time.