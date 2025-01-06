Krispy Kreme is kicking off the new year with a sweet surprise!
The Charlotte-based confectionery has teamed up with Pop-Tarts to launch the Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection available starting Monday, Jan. 6.
The new lineup offers three delicious flavors, which include Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry, Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Fudge, and Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, according to a press release from the company.
The Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry doughnut features an unglazed shell doughnut filled with strawberry filling, dipped in shortbread icing, and topped with shortbread pieces, sugar sprinkles, strawberry filling drizzle, and a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts® Bites piece.
If you go for the Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Fudge, you'll enjoy an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with brownie batter-flavored buttercream, crushed Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts® Bites, and a sprinkle of white nonpareils.
Meanwhile, Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon showcases a cinnamon sugar doughnut topped with brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese flavored buttercreme and a Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts® Bites piece.
The new collaboration between the two brands promises something truly delicious, combining their iconic flavors to create a unique treat that fans of both will love, according to company representatives.
"Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts are coming together for the very first time – you know the result will be Crazy Good," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Chief Growth Officer, said. "Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts fans will love kicking off the year with this delicious collaboration!"
Jessica Waller, General Manager, Kellanova Away From Home, added, "Pop-Tarts aren't just for the toaster – they can infuse culinary creativity to delight consumers."
She continued, "Krispy Kreme has done an incredible job bringing this opportunity to life, combining their iconic doughnuts with the beloved flavors of Pop-Tarts to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for fans of both brands. We're proud of this partnership to bring Crazy Good to doughnuts and doughnut lovers in unexpected ways."
The limited-time doughnuts are available individually or by the dozen at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide, and select grocery stores will offer 6-pack boxes delivered daily. You can also order them for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app or website.