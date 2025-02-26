As many Americans get ready to spring forward on Sunday, March 9, for daylight saving time, brands are offering deals to help folks cope with the loss of an hour of sleep.
Grubhub daylight saving time deal
With so many people grumbling about the lack of sleep, Grubhub is giving customers a much needed boost with Daylight Saving Essentials from its new partner, CVS.
"From March 9 to March 13, customers who order from CVS Pharmacy on Grubhub can get a free item from an assortment of Daylight Saving Essentials with delivery orders of $20 or more," Grubhub stated in a press release, noting that "the discount will automatically be applied at checkout."
Items in the promotion include:
- CELSIUS Sparkling Peach Vibe and original Red Bull for that much-needed AM boost.
- Cult-favorite Kitu Super Coffee Enhanced Coffee.
- Burt's Bees Rejuvenating Eye Mask for the inevitable puffiness.
- CVS alkaline batteries -- let daylight saving time be a reminder to change out important batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Burger King daylight saving time deal
For the second year in a row, Burger King is giving its Royal Perks Members a special way to power through the early mornings of daylight saving time with a full week of breakfast deals starting Sunday, March 9:
March 9: Free Croissan'wich with $1+.
March 10: Free 4-piece Churro Fries with $1+.
March 11: Free Medium Iced Coffee with $1+.
March 12: Free 5-piece French Toast Sticks with $1+.
March 13: Free Large Hash Browns with $1+.
National Pi Day, March 14: Free Hershey Pie with $3.14+.
March 15: Free Sausage Biscuit with $1+.
Additionally, starting each Monday on March 24, Royal Perks Members can get a Croissan'wich and small coffee for just $3.
Starbucks daylight saving time offer
Starbucks is springing forward with an exclusive offer in partnership with Purple Mattress to encourage its customers to embrace #bedcore on the sleepiest morning of the year.
From Wednesday, Feb. 26, through Sunday, March 9, customers can save on new spring at-home Starbucks coffees and creamer products when purchased from Amazon, Target or Kroger, along with Purple's luxurious pillows and sheets to turn their bedroom into a calm, cozy and indulgent sanctuary.
The deals will be available on the new Starbucks Vanilla Lavender Flavored Coffee, Starbucks Mountain Blend Coffee, Starbucks Brown Sugar Cinnamon Flavored Coffee, Starbucks Toasted Coconut Mocha Flavored Coffee, Starbucks Caffé Mocha Flavored Zero Creamer, and Starbucks Oatmilk Creamers.
Kroger daylight saving time deal
Ahead of the time change, Kroger is unveiling its first-ever Kroger Hour Back Box, a pre-packed box of time-saving essentials that includes Private Selection Cold Brew, Simple Truth Oatmilk Creamer and Kroger Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, plus a one-year Kroger Boost membership complete with free delivery and more.
Starting March 4, customers can visit the specialty site here to claim a free Kroger Hour Back Box, that will be shipped directly to their door before we reset our clocks, while supplies last.