Summer brings with it an array of beautiful produce and weather, making it the perfect time to get outside and spend less of the day cooking.
Utilizing fresh ingredients with bright flavors doesn't have to break the bank, so "Good Morning America" is helping home cooks find healthy dishes to make the most of what you have on hand with what's in season to keep costs down. Whether you're on a budget or looking to lower the grocery bill, this easy recipe does just that.
"Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food" cookbook author and food blogger Jeanine Donofrio shared one of her favorite budget-friendly meals with "GMA" that takes less than 25 minutes to make and minimal cooking. Plus, it can be served warm or cold and is a great dish for a picnic or outdoor dining.
Easy Creamy Peanut Noodles Recipe
"Peanut noodles are one of the most crave-able meals. The gooey noodles, the creamy sauce, crunchy veggies, and refreshing herbs … Luckily for us, this peanut noodles recipe is just as easy as it is delicious," Donofrio said. "You can stir together the peanut sauce in a single bowl, and the only component that requires cooking is the noodles. Even with the fresh toppings, the whole dish comes together in less than 30 minutes. It’s a quick option for a weeknight dinner, and leftovers pack up perfectly for lunch the next day."
Ingredients
1 recipe Peanut Sauce
8 ounces dried udon or rice noodles
1 tablespoon tamari
1/2 English cucumber, julienned
1 medium carrot, julienned
7 ounces extra-firm tofu, cut into thin strips
Fresh mint, cilantro, basil, and/or Thai basil leaves, for garnish
Crushed peanuts or sesame seeds, for garnish
Sriracha, for serving
Directions
Prepare the peanut sauce according to this recipe.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Prepare the noodles according to the package instructions, cooking until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water. Transfer to a large bowl and toss with the peanut sauce and tamari.
Portion the noodles into four bowls and top with the cucumber, carrot, and tofu. Garnish with fresh herbs and peanuts. Serve with sriracha on the side.
Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Love and Lemons.