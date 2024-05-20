Calling all iced coffee drinkers, there's a fruity concoction popular in Thailand that could just be your new favorite refreshing sipper for summer -- espresso and orange juice over ice.
Coffee is already full of fruity aromas that when combined with orange juice creates a bright, citrusy iced beverage that's perfect for the warmer summer season and it's regularly served up at cafes and street food vendors around Thailand.
With thousands of iterations gaining attention on social media, "Good Morning America" went straight to the local source to get some insights about the two-toned coffee drink.
"Espresso with fresh orange juice on ice has become increasingly popular during the past three years. Thai people love balance in their food and drinks," the beverage director at Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai told "GMA."
Their team serves up a version on its signature coffee menu for Iced Americano with Sai Nam Phueng, and shared the full recipe below to recreate the drink at home.
"The Sai Nam Phueng oranges are known to be mellow and sweet. Combining the sour and bitter flavors with a sweet fruit juice fits the Thai taste," she said. "In general, many Thais do favor their coffee beverages on ice. Combining it with fresh pressed orange juice makes the coffee more balanced. Additionally, unlike milk, oranges can be easily stored without cooling which makes it attractive for street vendors."
Recipe for iced Thai espresso and orange juice
"To make the drink as authentic as possible you should seek out a sweet orange option," the Thai-based beverage director suggested clementine or tangerine juice. "Adding a very sour orange juice to the espresso will not give you the authentic balance of the drink."
Ingredients
Single espresso from espresso machine
20 grams ground coffee
20-25 ml of water from the espresso machine
4 ounces of orange Juice
Separate simple syrup on the side
Garnish
2-3 oranges wedge in the skewer
1 rosemary sprig for aroma
Directions
Pour orange juice into a glass with ice.
Pull the fresh espresso shot and pour over the orange juice.
Add simple syrup to taste, if preferred.
Garnish and enjoy!