While a single superfood or diet may not prevent the common cold of flu, adding nutrient-rich ingredients that can help support the immune system as a whole can be helpful when it comes to staying healthy.

Registered dietitian Rachel Beller joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to share a single day's worth of immune supportive meals, plus a power beverage.

The cover of Rachel Beller's new cookbook. Beller Nutrition

Below, check out her convenient recipes from her new cookbook, "SpiceRack," to incorporate into your cold-season routine.

Oat Seed Breakfast Bars or Effortless Oat Cups

A plate of Oat Seed Breakfast Bars. Beller Nutrition

"These bars are one of my all-time favorite, on-the-go breakfast solutions -- they're perfect for travel and are a great alternative to store-bought bars," Beller said.

Ingredients

3 bananas

2 cups rolled oats (sprouted)

1/2 cup no sugar added dried fruit

1/2 cup shelled pumpkin seeds

1/3 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup chia seeds

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon Cinnapeel Spicer Power Spice Blend*

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, mash bananas until smooth.

Fold in all remaining ingredients, until thoroughly mixed.

Transfer mixture to the parchment lined-dish and press down to smooth the top and firmly pack the ingredients.

Bake 25 minutes, until firm and lightly browned around the edges.

Remove from oven and slice into bars. Store in an airtight container for up to 7 days. Bars can also be stored in the freezer for up to 2 months. Thaw for 20-30 minutes before serving.

Power Spiced Black Tea

Power-spiced Black Tea from Rachel Beller. Beller Nutrition

"Don't rely on sugar-laden vitamin powders to ward off a cold. Upgrade your tea," Beller suggested. "This Power Tonic is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory spices. It gives you a boost of energy with no added sugar. Make a big batch and enjoy the flavor and function."

Ingredients

8 cups water

1 teaspoon loose leaf black tea or 2 tea bags

2 inches turmeric root, peeled and sliced into rounds

1 inch ginger root, peeled and sliced into rounds

1 teaspoon lemon juice or orange juice

1 handful mint leaves (optional)

1 teaspoon Morning Boost Power Spice Blend

Directions

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together all ingredients.

Bring up to a simmer, reduce heat to low, and let simmer 8-10 minutes, until the spices are fragrant.

Strain, if desired, before serving warm or chilled. Store covered and refrigerated for up to 4 days.

*Substitute spice blend with 3/4 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg, pinch of allspice, pinch of ground cloves.

Immunity Turmeric Soup

A bowl of Rachel Beller's Immunity Turmeric Soup. Beller Nutrition

"I love the power of souping, especially during this season. Whenever anyone in my family is feeling under the weather, I whip up a pot of this soup. With nourishing and immune-supportive additions of garlic, ginger, and turmeric, it's so quick and easy, soothing and supportive," Beller said.

Makes: 12 cups

Serving size: 1 1/2 to 2 cups

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 medium carrot, sliced

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 tablespoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

8 cups low-sodium broth of choice

4 cups kale or chard (about 1 bunch), chopped - green leafy vegetables

1 medium cauliflower, cut into florets (about 4 to 6 cups)

2 medium zucchini, chopped into squares (about 3 to 4 cups)

2 cups white beans, cooked and rinsed

Directions

Heat the oil in in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and saute for 3 to 4 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic and cook 1 more minute. Stir in the carrots and celery, and saute for 3 minutes. Add turmeric, ginger, black pepper and cayenne, and stir until the vegetables are coated.

Add broth and bring to a boil; reduce heat to low.

Add cauliflower and zucchini. Cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until cauliflower is tender.

Add kale or chard and white beans, and cook until the greens are slightly wilted. Serve hot.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.