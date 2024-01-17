Whether you're trying to eat at home more to save on money or to reduce waste by utilizing every perishable ingredient from that last grocery run, there are tons of ways to get creative in the kitchen using food that's sitting in the fridge.

Chef Danielle Sepsy joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to help viewers make the most of what they have in their fridge and shared a few easy recipes that other home cooks can try for an easy weeknight meal.

Inside of a "GMA" viewer's fridge to inspire chef Danielle Sepsy to create a recipe. ABC News

Two viewers sent in videos showing off the insides of their respective refrigerators so that Sepsy could take a crack at creating a delicious and easy dish for both.

Check out her recipes below.

High Protein Dip & Chicken with Creamy Roasted Pepper Sauce

A plate of creamy red pepper topped chicken breast. ABC News

Ingredients

For the dip

16 ounces cottage cheese

1 ripe avocado

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 lemon, juiced

Fresh herbs (a little fresh parsley, chives and or basil)

Dash of salt and pepper

For the chicken and sauce

Chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 minced shallot

1/2 cup roasted red peppers

3/4 cup chicken broth

2 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Directions

For the dip: Blend all ingredients in your food processor and serve with carrots, celery, cucumber and/or pita chips!

For the chicken and sauce: Butterfly or slice your chicken breasts to make thin cutlets.

Season your chicken breasts with salt and pepper and sear in a pan with 2 tablespoons olive oil.

Remove the chicken once brown on both sides and almost cooked through.

Add in another tablespoon of olive oil or butter, 2 teaspoons minced garlic, 1 minced shallot and 1/2 cup chopped roasted red peppers, and sweat until soft and fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Add 3/4 cup chicken or beef broth and 2 ounces cream cheese. Cook until the cream cheese is fully incorporated. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and 3 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese (optional).

Add the chicken back in the pan and cook until everything is melded together and the chicken is cooked through.

Chicken Francese with Cucumber Salad

A plate of lightly breaded chicken with lemon from chef Danielle Sepsy. ABC News

Ingredients

Chicken

Flour

Egg

Olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic

1/3 cup white wine

1 lemon (juiced)

3/4 cup chicken broth

For the cucumber salad

1 cucumber

Red onion

Salt and pepper

Red wine vinegar

Olive oil

Directions

Dredge the chicken in flour and then egg.

Sear in a pan with olive oil until a golden crust from on all sides. Remove the chicken from the pan.

Add in 2 tablespoons butter and 2 cloves minced garlic, and sweat until fragrant.

Add in 1/3 cup white wine and reduce.

Add in the juice of a lemon and about 3/4 cup chicken broth.

Add your chicken back in and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce thickens.

For the salad: Thinly slice the cucumber. Finely shave the red onion. Add salt, pepper, red wine vinegar and olive oil. Toss to combine.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

"GMA" Kitchen picks

43% off Amazon Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet $19.40

$34.25 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon OXO Good Grips 4 Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons with Magnetic Snaps $10.79 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Made In Cookware 8-inch Chef Knife Stainless steel blade forged from a single rod of stainless steel for maximum durability. Known for its versatility, this 8-inch Chef Knife excels at slicing, dicing, chopping, mincing, deboning and even scoring dough. Made in France. $119.00 Amazon Shop Now

18% off Amazon Chef Craft Heavy Duty Turner/Spatula $6.54

$7.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Klex Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders $20.99 Amazon Shop Now

17% off Amazon WHYSKO Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set $23.97

$28.97 Amazon Shop Now