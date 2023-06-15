Despite always reading the instructions on a bag of lentils, I almost always have too much cooking liquid or they become mushy to the point of near-soup-like quality. I could partly blame a temperamental stove top of a dated New York City apartment, but this batch of the mighty legumes resulted in perfectly soft and tender bites, with no residual water. The instructions from ChatGPT --to rinse and drain the lentils, remeasure one cup and cook to a boil before adding a lid and lowering to a simmer and then start the timer for 20 minutes -- resulted in my new favorite method for great lentils.