Chef Danielle Sepsy shared some sweet summertime dessert recipes and tips to make seasonal entertaining a breeze.
The New York City-based chef and founder of The Hungry Gnome, a wholesale bakery and catering company, joined "Good Morning America" on Monday to share the below recipes for a perfect ice cream treat.
Strawberries and Cream Cookie Sandwiches
Ingredients
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
4 tablespoons white granulated sugar
2 sticks of unsalted butter, room temp
2/3 cup instant vanilla pudding mix (Jello Brand preferred)
7 tablespoons of freeze dried strawberry powder
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon fine salt
2 1/2 cups of cake flour (not self rising)
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 cups of white chocolate chunks (or chips)
2/3 cup of freeze dried strawberry slices, roughly chopped
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (ideally on a convection setting). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or using an electric hand beater, blend together the dark brown sugar, white sugar and butter until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the pudding mix powder the 7 tablespoons of freeze dried strawberry powder, eggs and vanilla to the butter/sugar mixture and beat until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to ensure everything is incorporated evenly and blend again on high for another 2-3 minutes.
While that is beating, stir together the dry ingredients in a separate bowl: cake flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside.
Gradually beat in the flour mixture to the butter mixture on low speed until everything is incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to make sure it is evenly incorporated.
Using a rubber spatula mix in the white chocolate chunks and roughly chopped freeze dried strawberry pieces. Just mix until combined, do not overmix.
Using a 3 oz cookie scoop, scoop mounds of dough onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. Make sure there is at least 1 inch in between each cookie in case they spread slightly. You want the dough to be in a fairly round, high mound before baking to ensure it gets a nice chewy consistency after baking.
Bake in the middle rack of the oven for about 9-11 minutes or until the edges are golden brown but the cookies are still soft in the center. Bang the pan on the counter to release some air and to allow the cookies to spread slightly.
Let them cool slightly on the pan before serving (if making into ice cream sandwiches cool completely).
If Making into Ice Cream Sandwiches: Use your favorite ice cream to sandwich between 2 cookies. I love Vanilla Bean or Strawberry Ice Cream for these cookies.
Cookies Tips
Adding Pudding mix to cookies helps them to retain a chewy, soft texture.
Cake Flour results in a softer cookie.
Chopping your own chocolate results in a meltier consistency.
Freeze dried fruit powders are a great way to infuse your baking with a natural fruity flavor, no artificial dyes or flavorings.
Ice Cream Sundae Board
Ingredients
4 minute homemade hot fudge
14 oz can of sweetened condensed milk
1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Steps
Add the condensed milk, chocolate chips and salt to a small pot and melt over medium heat, stirring constantly.
Once its melted, remove from the heat and add the butter. Stir until melted and incorporated.
Place into a jar or bowl and serve! To reheat just scoop into a microwaveable bowl and microwave for 30 seconds-1 minute or until warm and pourable.
Elevated Ice Cream Sundae Board for Adults and Kids
Ice cream portioned into ice cream bowls separate from the board.
Toppings
Cubes of lemon poundcake
Cubes of chocolate poundcake
Cannoli shells broken into pieces
Mini chocolate chips
Roasted, shelled pistachios, roughly chopped
Candied walnuts
Whipped topping or fresh whipped cream
Fabbri brand Amarena cherries
Nutella
Almond ciscotti cookies
Dried apricots, chopped
Homemade hot fudge
Grilled peach slices
Fresh raspberries
Tips
Make your board “themed” whether its Italian inspired like mine or tropical with tropical fruits, mango sorbet and coconut etc. , or even Kid Friendly with Colorful candies, teddy grahams, cone pieces and marshmallow fluff! Opportunities are endless.
Think about contrasting but complimentary textures and flavors when making your board. Salty, sweet, crunchy, creamy, fresh and decadent etc. You want a nice balance.
Pre-scoop your ice cream into bowls before your gathering and place in the freezer to avoid a mess when your guests arrive.
Assemble the board with your friends, family or guests as a fun activity at your gathering!