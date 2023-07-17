Tips

Make your board “themed” whether its Italian inspired like mine or tropical with tropical fruits, mango sorbet and coconut etc. , or even Kid Friendly with Colorful candies, teddy grahams, cone pieces and marshmallow fluff! Opportunities are endless.

Think about contrasting but complimentary textures and flavors when making your board. Salty, sweet, crunchy, creamy, fresh and decadent etc. You want a nice balance.

Pre-scoop your ice cream into bowls before your gathering and place in the freezer to avoid a mess when your guests arrive.

Assemble the board with your friends, family or guests as a fun activity at your gathering!

