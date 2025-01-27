From amusing animal pipe dreams -- like a donkey that longed to be a Clydesdale -- to heartfelt reunions between a puppy and its horse pal, Budweiser has repeatedly won over American audiences with its Super Bowl commercials through the years -- and this year is no different.
The trusty Clydesdales made famous by the Anheuser-Busch brewing company have galloped into consumers' hearts across 47 big game spots since 1975, becoming synonymous with American culture along the way.
"Good Morning America" got an exclusive look at the new "First Delivery" commercial, revealing the big game ad for the first time at the Anheuser-Busch flagship brewery in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday alongside Chris Wiegert, Supervisor of Training for the Budweiser Clydesdales.
The new ad features a not-so-pint-sized Clydesdale foal for the first time in over a decade, as the strong-willed horse attempts to keep up with the larger herd and takes the reigns to make a big delivery.
"The spot tells the story of our iconic brand tagline, 'For all that you do, this Bud's for you," Kristina Punwani, head of marketing for Budweiser USA, told "GMA." "The foal is a representation of the grit and determination that make up the American spirit."
From kicking kegs and canisters to making its way into town, the small Clydesdale's journey makes for a big payoff moment when a bar owner watches a longtime joke unfold before his very eyes, as "a horse walks into a bar."
Watch the full commercial here:
"We really wanted to insert a lot of heartfelt imagery in this commercial that really pulled at the heart strings, but this year, we're bringing a bit of a fresh take by having lighthearted moments and humor," Punwani said.
The commercial is slated to air during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday Feb. 9.
Click here to see even more beer, food and other brands adding their top-notch advertisements to the big game commercial lineup this year.