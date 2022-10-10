A new season brings a brand new collection of cookbooks that will brighten up any kitchen and upgrade home cooks' repertoires.

"Good Morning America" rounded up a handful of highly anticipated cookbooks from returning to debut authors who cover a range of cuisines, techniques and tastes.

Check out the full slate below and add them to your home with the click of a link.

"Simple Pasta: Pasta Made Simple. Life Made Better" by Odette Williams

The cover of "Simple Pasta" by Odette Williams.

This follow-up to her popular debut cookbook, "Simple Cake," showcases Williams' signature style of effortless, laid-back elegance infused into everyday cooking and entertaining.

While Williams admittedly never made pasta from scratch until she was 40 years old, she accentuates the simplicity of the process and highlights three base doughs that become the starting point for everything from cacio e pepe and carbonara to new seasonal favorites like beet and carrot agnolotti. Plus, all of her recipes can be made even easier with the options for using store-bought pasta to pair with her luxurious and easy sauces.

"Spice Kitchen: Healthy Latin and Caribbean Cuisine" by Ariel Fox

The "Hell's Kitchen" winner and award-winning New York City-based chef shares over 100 recipes for a healthier approach to Latin and Caribbean cuisine with a foreword by Gordon Ramsay. Fox introduces readers to classic recipes as well as innovative new dishes, plus gives tips to maximize the pantry and more suggestions to adapt dishes for different diets.

"The Mediterranean Dish" by Suzy Karadsheh

The cover of "Dinner in One" by Melissa Clark.

This highly anticipated debut title from the creator of The Mediterranean Dish -- one of the first online Mediterranean food blogs -- includes over 120 recipes for bright and flavorful Mediterranean diet-inspired meals that -- as the title suggests -- "You’ll Make on Repeat."

From mezze to meatless main dishes, Karadsheh's book covers an array of cross-culturally inspired recipes and practical weeknight meals with easy-to-find ingredients.

Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals: A Cookbook" by Melissa Clark

The cover of Suzy Karadseh's new cookbook.

The New York Times food writer and recipe developer shares 100 new recipes in her latest cookbook that streamlines steps and tools to get food on the table with ease.

"Love to Eat: 75 Easy, Craveworthy Recipes for Healthy, Intuitive Eating" by Nicole Keshishian Modic

The cover of Nicole Keshishian Modic's new cookbook.

The vibrant force behind the popular Instagram account KaleJunkie draws on her Armenian American heritage and inspirational recipes that keep people satisfied in body and mind.

Modic offers over 75 recipes that range from breakfast to healthy comfort food and teaches readers how to listen to their body’s cues around food so they can discover a more flexible relationship with diets and nourish the body with real, whole-foods recipes that celebrate flavor.

"The Perfect Loaf: The Craft and Science of Sourdough Breads, Sweets, and More" by Maurizio Leo

The beloved blogger and resident bread baker from Food52 created an "authoritative sourdough baking bible" to share his foolproof recipes from pan loaves and pizza to doughnuts.

"The baker’s journey is full of moments of satisfaction, especially that moment when we pull a loaf from the oven that has us gasp in contentment," Leo said.

His blog, which has been a go-to for beginner bakers, turned debut cookbook brings detailed techniques for the fundamentals of sourdough, plus tools to push the boundaries.

"What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People" by Claire Saffitz

The bestselling author, recipe developer and video host is back with a new cookbook after her debut hit, "Dessert Person" in 2020.

In her new cookbook, Saffitz demonstrates that you don't need fancy equipment or to wait for a celebratory occasion to enjoy the simple pleasures and comforts of dessert. "What's for Dessert" features more than 100 approachable recipes for cooks of all levels to creatively embrace everything from stovetop to frozen, large format and more.

"All About Cookies: A Milk Bar Baking Book" by Christina Tosi

Beloved baker and founder of Milk Bar, Christina Tosi, is back in the book biz with her latest collection of over 100 new cookie recipes.

"For those of you who think a cookie is just a cookie, welcome to our crazy, amazing love affair with the most unsung hero of pastry. A few batches with me, and I promise you’ll never look at cookies the same way again," Tosi said about her new book.

From classic crispies to sandies, sammies, chewies, bars and even no-bakes, Tosi's leaves no recipe unturned.