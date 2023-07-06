"Children are more vulnerable than adults to the effects of THC, with many who have been sickened and even hospitalized after eating 'edibles' containing it," FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., said in a statement on Wednesday. "That's why we're issuing warnings to several companies selling copycat food products containing delta-8 THC, which can be easily mistaken for popular foods that are appealing to children and can make it easy for a young child to ingest in very high doses without realizing it."