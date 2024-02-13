Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, is on a mission to make the world a healthier, fitter and happier place and in his new book, "Feel Good in 15," where he explains how people can improve their habits and feel good in just 15 minutes.

The book, which is split into five parts -- food, move, sleep, mind and daily wins -- seeks to share ways to bring joy, energy and happiness into ones life in small 15-minute increments.

The cover of “Feel Good in 15” by Joe Wicks. Harper Collins

The British fitness coach and social media personality joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday with two recipes in hand to help others create flavorful and filling meals at home.

Check out his full recipes below.

Harvest grain bowl

A harvest bowl with grains, greens and veggies. Harper Collins

Ingredients

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

Juice of 2 lemons

100g (31/2oz) kale, finely shredded

100g (31/2oz) Brussels sprouts, finely shredded

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 a 400g (14oz) packet of pre-cut butternut squash

300g (10oz) soured cream

1/2 bunch each of fresh chives, fresh parsley, fresh dill

1 garlic clove

250g (9oz) grain pouch of your choice

1 apple, cored and diced 30g (1oz) pecans, roughly chopped

30g (1oz) dried cranberries salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Add the onion to a small bowl with the juice of half a lemon and a big pinch of salt. Scrunch the slices in your hands to coat them in the juice, then set aside to lightly pickle.

Toss the shredded kale and Brussels sprouts with the juice of 1 lemon, the oil and plenty of salt and pepper. Massage with your hands for 1 minute to tenderize the leaves, then set aside.

Put the butternut squash into a microwave-safe bowl, cover with cling film and microwave on high for 5 minutes oruntil tender.

In the meantime, add the remaining lemon juice to a blender with the soured cream, chives, parsley, dill and garlic. Blitz until smooth and season to taste.

To assemble the salad, divide the grain pouch among two bowls and top with the steamed butternut squash, a large handful of the shredded greens, the apple chunks, chopped pecans and dried cranberries. Drizzle with the dressing and enjoy.

Nacho beef burritos

A beef burrito from “Feel Good in 15.” Harper Collins

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

500g (1lb 2oz) beef mince

2 tbsp fajita seasoning

1 red pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 avocado, peeled, pit removed, finely chopped

Small handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

1/2 Little Gem lettuce, shredded

Juice of 1–2 limes

2 tbsp soured cream

2 extra-large tortilla wraps

35g (11/2oz) Cheddar cheese, grated

2 handfuls of tortilla chips

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Hot sauce, to serve

Directions

Add the oil to a large frying pan and tip in the beef mince. Fry for 3–4 minutes until golden, breaking it up well with the back of a wooden spoon, then add the fajita or taco seasoning, red peppers and 2 tablespoons of water. Fry until the peppers have softened slightly, then turn off the heat.

Mix together the onion, tomato, avocado, coriander and Little Gem lettuce. Season with lime juice and salt, set aside.

Spread 1 tablespoon of soured cream on each tortilla wrap, sprinkle over the Cheddar cheese and a few spoonfuls of the salad mixture, then top with some beef and red onions. Crumble a handful of tortilla chips on top, then fold in the corners and tightly roll up into a burrito, taking care to keep everything tucked in.

Heat a dry frying pan and toast the burrito on all sides until crisp and golden and enjoy with lots of hot sauce.

Recipes reprinted with permission courtesy of Harper Collins, "Feel Good in 15" by Joe Wicks.

