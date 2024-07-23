If you're looking for a delicious and simple recipe that will have the whole family wanting more, look no further.
Food Network's Sunny Anderson recently dropped by "GMA3" to share one of her favorite recipes, an easy salmon rice bowl.
Scroll below for the full recipe.
Sunny's Easy Salmon Bowl
Ingredients
Salmon ingredients:
Two 4 to 6-ounce salmon fillets, skin on and at room temperature
Olive oil, for brushing
2 teaspoons of everything bagel seasoning
1 teaspoon hot honey
Dressing ingredients:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons fresh lime or lemon juice
1 teaspoon hot honey
1 teaspoon prepared wasabi
Bowl ingredients:
2 handfuls spring mix lettuce blend
1 cup cooked wild rice, at room temperature
3 lemon wedges
3 lime wedges
1 avocado, thinly sliced or chopped
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup freshly cilantro leaves
1/2 cup chopped fresh mango
4 to 6 paper-thin slices of red onion
Salmon directions
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with nonstick aluminum foil and set aside.
Brush all sides of the fish with olive oil.
Sprinkle the flesh side of the fish with the bagel seasoning and drizzle with the honey.
Place the fish on the prepared baking sheet skin-side down.
Bake until it flakes easily, 10 to 15 minutes. Allow to come to room temperature.
Dressing directions
Whisk together the mayonnaise, lime or lemon juice, honey and wasabi in a small bowl. Set aside
Bowl directions
Start layering at the bottom with the lettuce, and then add the rice.
Spritz with the juice from a lemon and lime wedge, then continue with the fish fillets in the center of each.
Sprtiz again then add the avocado, scallions, cilantro, mango and onion around the edges and spritz again with lemon and lime juice.
Lastly, drizzle with the dressing.