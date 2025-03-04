It's National Pancake Day and to celebrate, one of America's iconic chain eateries is flipping out flapjacks for free.
IHOP announced it will serve up free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes for customers who dine at participating restaurants on Tuesday until 8 p.m.
"In line with its mission of putting purpose behind its pancakes, IHOP will continue its partnership with Feeding America throughout March," the company added in a press release. "From March 1 to March 31, guests are encouraged to support their local communities by making on-check donations or rounding up their check to help provide meals for people facing hunger."
Ahead of the iconic breakfast food promotion, the International House of Pancakes officially broke the Guinness World Records title for the most pancakes served in an eight-hour period after serving 25,629 pancakes on Saturday on the Santa Monica Pier in California.
"National Pancake Day is a holiday our fans have come to know and love, which is why we wanted to make the celebration even bigger for our 20th anniversary with 20K for Pancake Day," Lenna Yamamichi, vice president of brand creative at IHOP, said in a statement ahead of the record-breaking event, adding that the company was "setting out to officially crown IHOP as the champion of pancakes."