Let the games begin! Three celebrity chefs drop by "GMA3" for the Battle of the Holiday Leftovers to show who's really got what it takes to be crowned "The Leftovers Competition Winner."

Chef's Josh Capon, Tatiana Rosana and Erica Blaire Roby all share their delicious recipes to be judged by our panel of celebrity judges, Tory Johnson, Sam Champion and Marcus Samuelsson.

If you're looking for some inspiration on what to do with your leftovers, here are the recipes our chef's made on the show:

Chef Capon's Shaved Prime Rib "Cheesesteak" with Caramelized Onions, Grain Mustard and Melted Gruyere

Ingredients:

2 pounds leftover prime rib, shaved thin

1 large Italian baguette

Grain Mustard Aioli

2 cups of mayonnaise

1/2 cup dijon mustard

1/2 cup grain mustard

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup chopped chives

2 tbsp. roasted garlic purée

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

Salt and Pepper

Caramelized Onions:

4 large red onions

4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup red wine

2 tbsp. picked thyme

3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Slice prime rib nice and thin.

Reheat in leftover beef stock and/or drippings.

Spread aioli on both sides of the bread.

Top with prime rib, followed by caramelized onions and sliced gruyere.

Place it in the oven under the broiler until cheese is melted and golden brown.

Serve and enjoy.

Chef Rosana's Leftover Stuffing Waffles with Warm Cranberry Maple Syrup

Ingredients:

For Waffle:

4 cups of leftover stuffing

1 large egg, beaten

1 tbsp. minced chives

For Syrup:

1 cup cranberry sauce (can be homemade or canned)

1/2 cup maple syrup

Directions:

Pre-heat waffle iron (Belgian style waffle maker preferred, but can use thinner waffle iron, as well) to hottest setting.

In a mixing bowl, mix together leftover stuffing and egg.

Add one cup of prepared stuffing mix to waffle iron and cook for 2-3 minutes or until crispy.

While waffle is cooking, heat cranberry sauce and maple syrup in a small sauce pan.

Remove waffle from waffle iron and drizzle with cranberry maple syrup.

Top with a sunny egg and minced chives and enjoy.

Chef Blaire Roby's Bacon Bliss Bowl

Ingredients:

4 packs of bacon

Aluminum foil

4 oven safe soup bowls

6 cups leftover turkey, diced

4 cups leftover mac and cheese

2 cups toasted cornbread or stuffing, crumbled

2 cups mild cheddar cheese, fancy shredded

Turkey Chili Sauce:

3 cups beef broth

4 ounces chipotle in adobo sauce, pepper removed (tomato paste can be substituted for the chipotle in adobo)

1/2 ounce baking chocolate or Abuela Chocolate bar, shaved or chopped

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. allspice

1/4 tsp. clove powder

1/2 tsp. white sugar

Garnish:

Sour Cream

Chives, julienned or chopped

Bacon or pork rinds, crumbled

Lime, thinly sliced

Lime, zest

Directions:

Preheat oven or grill to 350 degrees.

Lay out eight strips of raw bacon side by side, then take another eight strips of raw bacon and begin weaving them perpendicular through the other eight strips of laid out bacon, making sure there are no gaps or opening.

Wrap an oven safe soup bowl with foil. Place the wrapped bowl face up on top of the bacon weave. Flip the bowl over so that the woven bacon is draped over the bowl.

Place the bowl on a baking sheet and into the oven for 30 minutes or until the bacon weave is crispy.

While the bacon bowls are cooking, begin making the turkey chili sauce: In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, combine beef stock, adobo sauce, chocolate, and all seasonings. Bring to a boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Reduce heat to a low simmer, add diced leftover turkey, cover pot with a lid and simmer for 15-30 minutes.

Remove bacon bowls from oven and let rest until cool to the touch. Discard the foil and soup bowl.

Assembly: