A young Michigan boy's eyes were bigger than his stomach when he inadvertently spent $1,000 on his dad's GrubHub app over the weekend.

Keith Stonehouse told "Good Morning America" that his 6-year-old son Mason was "playing" on his cell phone on Saturday night before bed when he placed the order of his dreams.

Shortly after Mason's bedtime, GrubHub delivery drivers arrived to the surprise of both parents and dropped off multiple bags with food orders from Leo's Coney Island, Happy's Pizza and a local shawarma spot.

"I looked at my phone and all of a sudden I see 'Grubhub, Grubhub, Grubhub' and in that same second all these cars and all these lights and the doorbells going off," Stonehouse told "GMA" in a Zoom interview. "They kept coming and they kept coming."

Mason's meal mishap included "giant orders of jumbo shrimp, five different orders, endless chili cheese fries, shawarma sandwiches, rice, grape leaves [and] endless ice cream," according to his parents.

Stonehouse explained that he also got an alert that another order "was flagged for fraud for $439 worth of pizzas."

"That would've been on top of the thousand dollars worth of food that was piling in my kitchen," he said.

As the parents pieced the culinary conundrum together, they realized Mason must have used the GrubHub app on his phone.

"While all of the food was being delivered and I figured out what happened, I went to talk to Mason about what he did and this is the only part that makes me laugh. I was trying to explain to him that this wasn’t good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says, 'Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?'" Stonehouse recounted, speaking with MLive.com this week.

The food didn't go to waste. Stonehouse told MLive.com that the GrubHub orders were shared with the family's neighbors and stored as leftovers.

At the end of the day, not all was lost. A representative for GrubHub told "GMA" that they eventually reached out to Stonehouse "once we heard about the unexpected spending spree his son went on."