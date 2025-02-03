Whether you'll be cheering on the Chiefs to win their third consecutive Super Bowl title or hoping the Eagles can upset the defending champs, everyone will be on the same team when it comes to good game day snacks.
Kelly Senyei, cookbook author and creator of Just a Taste, created a hybrid of two football party favorites, guacamole and deviled eggs.
"I've combined the two iconic snacks into one game-winning app -- Guacamole Deviled Eggs -- topped with a sprinkling of taco seasoning," she said alongside the recipe she shared with "Good Morning America."
Check out the full recipe here.
Guacamole Deviled Eggs
Serves 6
Ingredients
6 large eggs
1 small avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons small diced red onion
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
Crumbled cotija cheese, for garnishing
Taco seasoning, for garnishing
Instructions
Add the eggs to a medium sauce pot and fill it with enough water to cover the eggs. Set the sauce pot over medium-high heat and bring the water to a boil.
Once the water is boiling, cover the sauce pot and turn off the heat. Let the eggs sit for 11 minutes then rinse them with cold water. Once the eggs are cooled, peel them then cut them in half lengthwise.
Add the yolks to a small bowl and set the halved egg whites aside. Add the avocado, lime juice and mayonnaise to the bowl and mash to combine. Stir in the red onion and cilantro then taste and season the mixture with salt and pepper.
Arrange the halved egg whites on a plate. Spoon the avocado mixture into each egg white. Garnish with crumbled cotija cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning then serve.
5 tips for perfect hard-boiled eggs
Tap the larger end of the egg with a spoon until you hear a snap. 💥 This releases the membrane and makes for extra-easy peeling.
Start the eggs in boiling (not cold) water. Simmer, covered, for exactly 12 minutes.
After 12 minutes, immediately plunge the eggs into an ice bath to stop the cooking. The result: No grey yolks, folks!
Tap, roll, and then peel the eggs under a light stream of running water.
Roll your knife over and around the egg while applying medium pressure to pop out the yolks whole and avoid a messy knife.