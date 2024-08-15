It's about that time of year again! Kids are going back to school, and many parents will be back to packing school lunches.
Kelly Senyei is the host of the "Sports and Forks" podcast. She dropped by "GMA3" to share some easy and healthy back-to-school meal ideas that will have your children eating well all year long.
Parents want to send their kids off to school with a hearty but easy breakfast. Senyei said she is a big fan of healthy breakfast cookies. She said they're perfect for quick grab-and-go breakfasts on busy school mornings, as well as packing in lunch boxes. For those with nut allergies, swap in sunflower seed butter.
It can be easy to reach for packaged snacks to throw in a lunchbox, but Senyei has an alternative: She said she loves mini zucchini muffins, which make for a versatile school lunch or after-school snack option.
The moist mini muffins are loaded with zucchini, which goes undetected by even the tiniest (and pickiest) of taste testers.
Lastly, Senyei offered a fun twist on a classic lunch: Skip the store-bought frozen sandwiches and make your own freeze-and-thaw filled sandwiches.
Use a simple cookie cutter to create these sandwiches, and feel free to use whatever fillings you like, whether it's the classic peanut butter and jelly filling -- a la the kid-popular Uncrustables from Smucker's -- to something more savory like salami and cheddar.
