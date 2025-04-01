From breakfast to dessert, these easy sheet-pan recipes make healthy eating effortless!
Cookbook author Lisa Lillien joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to share three delicious, no-fuss meals.
Lillien whipped up blueberry pancake bars for breakfast, honey mustard pretzel salmon for dinner and chocolate-covered strawberry fro-yo bark for dessert -- all from her new cookbook, "Hungry Girl Sheet Pan."
Check out the recipes below.
Honey Mustard Pretzel Salmon with Roasted Carrots
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
2 cups (about 8 ounces) baby carrots, halved lengthwise
1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
Two 4-ounce raw skinless salmon fillets
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon onion powder
1 1/2 tablespoons honey mustard, or more for dipping
2 tablespoons lightly crushed pretzels
Nutrition: 1/2 of recipe (1 salmon fillet with about 1/2 cup carrots) -- 311 calories, 13g total fat (3g saturated fat), 641mg sodium, 20.5g carbs, 4g fiber, 9g sugars, 25.5g protein
You'll need: baking sheet, nonstick spray.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.
2. Place carrots on the baking sheet. Top with oil, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Toss to coat.
3. Bake for 15 minutes.
4. Reduce oven temperature to 375 F.
5. Flip carrots. Add salmon to the baking sheet. Season salmon with garlic powder, onion powder, remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Top salmon with mustard and crushed pretzels.
6. Bake until salmon is cooked through and carrots are tender, 12-14 minutes.
7. Set oven to broil.
8. Broil until pretzels are slightly toasted, 1-2 minutes.
Blueberry Pancake Bars
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes 10 servings
Ingredients
3 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
1/3 cup natural no-calorie granular sweetener that measures like sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
3/4 cup (about 6 large) egg whites or liquid egg substitute
1 1/2 cups freeze-dried or fresh blueberries
Optional topping: sugar-free pancake syrup
Nutrition: 1/10 of recipe (2 bars) -- 196 calories, 1.5g total fat (0g sat. fat), 287mg sodium, 45.5g carbs, 6.5g fiber, 5.5g sugars, 8g protein
You'll need: 10-by-15-inch baking sheet, nonstick spray, large bowl.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Spray a 10-by-15-inch baking sheet with nonstick spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine flour, sweetener, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Mix well.
3. Add milk, applesauce, and egg whites/substitute. Mix until uniform.
4. Fold in blueberries. Transfer batter to the baking sheet, and smooth out the surface.
5. Bake until light golden brown and cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes.
6. Cut into 20 bars, each about 4 inches by 1 inch.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Fro-Yo Bark
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes or less
Freeze time: 3 hours
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups fat-free plain Greek yogurt
1 cup light whipped topping (thawed from frozen)
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 cup natural no-calorie granular sweetener that measures like sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 dash salt
1 cup chopped strawberries
3 tablespoons mini semisweet chocolate chips
Nutrition: 1/6 of recipe -- 122 calories, 4g total fat (2.5g sat. fat), 53mg sodium, 23.5g carbs, 2g fiber, 10g sugars, 7g protein
You'll need: 10-by-15-inch baking sheet, parchment paper or nonstick spray, large bowl, small microwave-safe bowl, aluminum foil.
Directions
1. Line a 10-by-15-inch baking sheet with parchment paper, or spray it with nonstick spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine yogurt, whipped topping, cocoa powder, sweetener, vanilla extract and salt. Mix until uniform.
3. Spread mixture onto the baking sheet in a thin layer, about 1/4 inch thick.
4. Top with strawberries, and lightly press to adhere.
5. In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate chips for 30 seconds, or until melted.
6. Drizzle melted chocolate over the contents of the baking sheet.
7. Lightly cover with foil and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours.
8. Slice or break into 6 pieces.
