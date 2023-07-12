Summer is here, and while frozen treats like ice cream are definitely a go-to, delicate desserts like fruit crepes are an equally perfect way to indulge in all the sweetness of the season.
Acclaimed chef, restaurateur and author Angie Mar, the owner of elegant French fine dining hotspot Les Trois Chevaux in New York City, joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to recreate one of her favorite desserts.
"A lot of crêpes mademoiselle uses oranges and I like to make this a celebration of citrus. So not only do we have the orange blossom water, we're going to use candied kumquats," Mar said of her confection.
Check out Mar's full recipe to elevate your dessert game at home this summer.
Orange Blossom Crêpes Mademoiselle with Homemade Caramel
While Mar flambees the dessert tableside at her restaurant, she showed how you can do it at home by taking the pan off the heat, torching and swirling the ingredients to let the alcohol burn off and reduce.
Yield: 1 quart
For crepe batter
50 grams all-purpose flour (2 ounces)
500 grams milk (2 cups)
2 grams kosher salt (a pinch)
4 whole eggs
10 grams canola oil (2 1/4 teaspoons)
15 grams orange blossom water (optional) (2 1/2 teaspoons)
20 grams granulated sugar (4 1/2 teaspoons)
50 grams browned, unsalted butter (2 ounces)
For caramel
60 grams granulated sugar (1/4 cup)
50 grams unsalted butter (2 ounces)
40 grams candied kumquats (or supremes from one orange, with its zest) (4 1/2 teaspoons)
60 grams Grand Marnier (1/4 cup)
60 grams orange juice (1/4 cup)
Juice from 1/2 lemon
Directions
For crepes: In a bowl, whisk all ingredients together, except the browned butter. Slowly incorporate the butter. Store until ready to use. (Shelf life: 3 days.)
To make crepes: In a nonstick pan, over medium heat, melt a little butter. Make the crepes in a thin layer, about 4 ounces of batter each, and set aside to cool. Fold into quarters and set aside.
To make the caramel: Over medium high heat, melt the sugar and butter until the butter browns and is bubbly. Add the candied kumquats, swirling the pan to incorporate. Add the crepes, turning once to coat in the caramel.
If you choose to flambe: Turn off the flame, add the Grand Marnier to the pan, and use a long hand-lighter to ignite. Once the flame dies down, add the orange juice and lemon juice, turn the flame back on and reduce to a caramel sauce that coats the back of a spoon.
The entire process should take 3-4 minutes.
Serve immediately with your choice of ice cream. We make a house-made creme fraiche ice cream, but vanilla can be substituted.