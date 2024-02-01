Ina Garten shared a clever culinary solution this week that we can't believe we didn't think of sooner, and the simple switch may turn your knife skills upside down.

For many home cooks, a countertop knife block is the straightforward vertical storage solution for everything from steak knives to boning, paring, serrated and every type of blade in between.

That's why the Barefoot Contessa shared her handy fix for a common kitchen conundrum -- keeping a knife sharp.

"It's really important to have sharp knives, and I try not to do things that dull them. I choose knife blocks that hold most of the knives sideways," Garten wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "However, any knives that are held vertically, I have another trick for saving the blade."

A screenshot of Ina Garten sharing knife tips from Instagram. Instagram/Ina Garten

"Someone asked me recently why I put my knives in the knife block the way I do, and I realized I do it differently. If you put it in right side, the usual way," she said holding a small knife with its sharp edge of the blade facing downward, "as you put it in, the blade is scraping against the wood and I don't think it's good for the blade, so I put it in upside down."

Garten isn't just spilling kitchen secrets. The bestselling author of 13 cookbooks appears to have quietly updated some news in her Instagram bio: a release date for her forthcoming memoir, which comes out Oct. 1.

The latest work from the James Beard Award recipient and Emmy Award-winning culinary TV host is being published by Celadon Books, a division of Macmillan Publishers.

"By finding a way to do what I love for a living -- cooking -- I've been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking. I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story," Garten said in a statement when the memoir was first announced.

Until her new book is released, follow the food icon on Instagram for more delicious recipes, kitchen tips and all-around good vibes.