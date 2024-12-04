Insomnia Cookies, Milk Bar offer free cookies: Where to scoop up a treat for National Cookie Day
It's National Cookie Day, and to celebrate the sweet confection, bakeries across the country are offering discounts and freebies on the classic treat.
Check out the full list below to scoop up a free or discounted cookie on Dec. 4.
National Cookie Day deals
Insomnia Cookies
To celebrate what the cookie shop hailed "the sweetest day of the year" with its "most loyal Insomniacs," all 300 bakeries will offer its Insomnia Rewards members 1 free Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie in-store and online with any in-app pick-up or delivery orders.
Insomnia Cookies also unveiled two Classic cookies -- Strawberry Cheesecake Filled and Red Velvet Cookies 'N Cream -- that are now available for a limited-time through Dec. 15, while supplies last.
Milk Bar
Christina Tosi's famed sweet treats outpost Milk Bar has teamed up with McCormick to create a limited-edition holiday treat, the Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie.
On Wednesday, the first 100 customers at the New York City flagship, Williamsburg location, Los Angeles flagship, and Washington, D.C., location will receive a free limited-edition cookie. The giveaways begin at 10 a.m. local time and have a one cookie per person limit, while supplies last.
For anyone that misses out on the freebie, the cookies are on sale for just $3.25 at the same Milk Bar locations today through Dec. 31.
Chip City
Chip City Cookies is giving out a free cookie to anyone who has the mobile app. The offer is redeemable within the app to order a free cookie for pickup at the nearest Chip City location.
Circle K
The convenience store is giving away a free, freshly baked cookie to all Circle app users on Wednesday.
Subway
The sandwich chain is offering a free Footlong Cookie on qualifying Subway delivery orders through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. See full order details and parameters here.
Plus, Subway MVP Rewards loyalty members can enter to win the first-ever Subway Cookie Club, and up to 10,000 winners will be randomly selected to get a free cookie coupon dropped in their account every day starting Dec. 9 through the end of the month.