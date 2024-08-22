Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce star together in a new commercial for Wawa, the popular Philadelphia convenience store chain, showing Jason Kelce adjusting to "regular dad" life.
The commercial, released Thursday, shows Kylie Kelce, who helped direct the ad, speaking to camera in a joking manner about how Jason Kelce, a former Philadelphia Eagles star center who retired earlier this year, is adjusting to life as a normal dad.
"He's just a regular dad now," Kylie Kelce says in the commercial over a shot of Jason Kelce fumbling Wawa sandwiches while locking a car.
Kylie Kelce highlights other "regular dad" moments, like Jason Kelce doing "football things" as he lifts groceries and "helping around the house" as he stuffs lunchboxes full of pre-packaged sandwiches.
"Following NFL retirement, the Kelces are settling into their new lives with Kylie branching out professionally to help direct Wawa's new commercial while Jason is assuming the role as full-time dad by mastering simple tasks like packing lunches," a press release from Wawa reads.
Kylie Kelce, who was named an honorary creative director in the release, also shared an Instagram video showing behind-the-scenes shots of her directing the project by playfully encouraging her Super Bowl-champion husband.
"More emotion J, like you mean it," she instructs Jason Kelce, while sitting in a director's chair.
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce married in 2018 and are parents to three daughters. Kylie Kelce, a Pennsylvania native, played field hockey for Cabrini University, and continues to support young athletes playing the sport.