Leap Day, Feb. 29, only pops up on the Gregorian calendar once every four years, and retailers across the spectrum are making it count.

This year, Wendy's, Chipotle, Krispy Kreme and Staples are all offering consumers deals to cash in on the special occasion.

Krispy Kreme offers deals on its classic glazed treat

Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store in Chicago, IL, May 05, 2021. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The popular doughnut chain will be offering its famous original glazed doughnut dozen for just $2.29 on Thursday, when purchased along with a full-priced dozen.

For customers looking to buy doughnuts for a Leap-Day office party or any group gathering, the second dozen would come out to just 19 cents per doughnut.

Krispy Kreme will also offer a free glazed doughnut to any customer born on Feb. 29.

"An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Wendy's will offer a free breakfast treat

Wendy's will also ring in Leap Day in sweet fashion, offering a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours, which the chain classifies as before 10:30 am local time, while supplies last.

The Leap Day special will be available upon request nationwide at the drive thru or in store, without needing to purchase an additional item.

Chipotle customers can score free guacamole

Guacamole and tortilla chips at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in El Segundo, CA, July 25, 2018. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chipotle Rewards members can cash in on the extra day in February by using reward code "EXTRA24" for a free side of guacamole on Friday.

Leading up to Leap Day, the Mexican food chain is challenging customers to find key words hidden in its Instagram content and text the words to 888222. The announcement notes that ordinary text and data rates will apply.

For each word, the 366th texter will receive free guacamole for one year.

"Our guests understand that 'guac is extra' is not just a phrase, it's a testament to the quality and freshness of our real food," Stephanie Perdue, vice president of brand marketing, said in a statement. "There's no better way to celebrate an additional day on the calendar than with our iconic guacamole not being extra."

Staples offers free passport photos

Staples is having fun on the 29th by offering 29,000 free passport photos for members of its Easy Rewards discount group.

Additionally, Easy Rewards members will earn 29 times the normal points awarded for purchasing select items, found here.