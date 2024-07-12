Whether you're hosting a party and need a fabulous side or are just looking for a delicious lunch option this summer, Alex Guarnaschelli has you covered.
The celebrity chef and Food Network star dropped by "GMA3" recently to dish up a salad that will be featured at this summer's US Open.
Scroll below to check it out.
Steakhouse Style Tomato and Blue Cheese Salad
Ingredients
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
3 beefsteak tomatoes, stemmed
1 pint cherry tomatoes, stemmed
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 cup blue cheese, lightly crumbled
4 sprigs basil, stemmed and washed
Direction
In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic and mustard with 1 tablespoon water.
Place the tomatoes on a flat surface. Cut the smaller ones in half and the larger ones into 3-4 round slices. Arrange all of them in a single layer, flesh side up, one a serving platter. Season them evenly with salt, pepper and sugar.
Drizzle the tomatoes with all of the dressing. Top with the blue cheese and basil.