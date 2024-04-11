The weekend is fast approaching, and you might be fatigued by figuring out what to feed the family. Author Ali Rosen has no shortage of quick, easy and delicious recipes in her cookbook, "Fifteen Minute Meals."

Rosen recently dropped by "GMA3" to share how to make her sesame noodles and a spicy tuna rice bowl.

Sesame Noodles

Ingredients:

12 oz. thin noodles (ramen, somen, or a pasta like capellini work great)

1/4 cup of rice vinegar (cider or white wine vinegars also work fine, but reduce the amount by half)

2 tbsps. soy sauce

1 tbsp. peanut butter

3 tbsps. tahini

1 bunch scallions

3 Persian cucumbers or 1 small English cucumber

1 tbsp. sesame seeds (optional)

Directions:

Bring a pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Cook the noodles according to the directions (some might take as little as two minutes and others longer, so be sure to take the timing into account).

While your water is coming to a boil and/or noodles are cooking, make your sauce. Put the vinegar, soy sauce, peanut butter, and tahini in a bowl and fully combine. Chop the scallions and the cucumber.

When your noodles have finished cooking, drain them and add the chopped scallions, cucumbers, and sauce. Toss to combine. Top with the sesame seeds, if you'd like, and serve.

Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cornichons

3 Persian cucumbers or 1 small English cucumber

4 cups cooked rice

4 5 oz. cans tuna (packed in oil preferred)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsps. sriracha

2 tbsps. white vinegar (or rice vinegar)

2 tbsps. black sesame seeds

Dash of Kosher salt

Directions:

Dice the cornichons and the cucumbers.

Heat up your rice in the microwave, if you want to.

In a bowl, combine the tuna, mayonnaise, sriracha, vinegar, and sesame seeds, and add in a dash of salt.

Fold in the cornichons and cucumbers.

Taste to see if any additional salt is needed.

Top the rice with tuna (either one bowl or separated out into four bowls).

Heat up for thirty seconds in the microwave if you desire.