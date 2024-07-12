If you're looking for a light yet hearty meal to cook up for your loved ones this summer, look no further. Chef Anthony Vitolo of New York hotspot Vitolo's dropped by "GMA3" recently to cook up one of his famous pasta dishes.
Scroll below for the full recipe.
Spaghetti Nerano
Ingredients2 large green zucchini
1 bunch basil
4-5 ounces dry spaghetti
2 cups pasta water salted
2 ounces Parmesan cheese
2 ounces pecorino Romano
2 tablespoons butter
Extra-virgin olive oil for frying
1 cup all-purpose flour
Pepper, to taste
Directions
Slice one large green zucchini 1/4 inch thick.
Heat up extra-virgin olive oil, add sliced zucchini and cook until golden brown. Once golden, transfer to a bowl with a paper towel to get rid of excess oil.
Remove paper towel. Season the zucchini with cheese, salt, pepper and chopped basil and 2 tablespoons butter.
Cook pasta according to instructions on the box. Once pasta is al dente, drain, reserving some of the pasta water.
In that same bowl as the zucchini mixture, add a small amount of remaining pasta water. Add pasta and mix to create sauce. May need a touch more of pasta water if it's too stiff or a touch more cheese if it's too loose.
Garnish with more cheese and fresh basil. Enjoy!