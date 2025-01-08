Acclaimed chef Jamie Oliver is back with another cookbook, in which he promises to keep your tables full with time left over for your busy lives.
His latest cookbook, "Simply Jamie: Fast & Simple Food," is now available wherever books are sold.
He recently dropped by "GMA3" to share his delicious Bolognese and stuffed peppers recipes.
A Better Bolognese by Jamie Oliver
Ingredients
2 sprigs rosemary
4 slices smoked bacon
9 ounces ground beef
9 ounces ground pork
2 onions
2 carrots
2 cloves garlic
1 pound mixed mushrooms
2/3 cup tomato paste
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Three 14-ounce cans lentilsThree 14-ounce cans plum tomatoes
1 pound baby back ribs
Directions
Pick and finely chop the rosemary leaves, finely slice the bacon, then place in a large, deep Dutch oven on high heat with 1/4 cup of olive oil, stirring the pot regularly until lightly golden.
Add all the ground beef and pork, breaking it up with a spoon, and let it brown for 15 minutes, stirring regularly.
Peel the onions, carrots, garlic and celery and finely chop with the mushrooms, then add to the Dutch oven and cook for another 15 minutes, stirring regularly.
Stir in the tomato paste and balsamic, then tip in the lentils, juice and all. Add the tomatoes, then fill each can with water, swirl around and pour into the Dutch oven.
Bring to a boil, then halve and add the rack of ribs. Simmer on a medium-low heat for two hours, mashing occasionally with a potato masher to thicken the texture, and scraping up all of the nice sticky bits from the bottom of the Dutch oven.
Season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, remove the rib bones, then portion up what you need, stashing the rest in the fridge (for up to three days) or freezer (for up to three months), ready for future meals.
Bolognese Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients
4 peppers
1 2/3 cups of A Better Bolognese (recipe above)
1 heaping tablespoon harissa paste
1 3/4 ounces Manchego cheese
7 ounces ripe mixed-color cherry tomatoes
8 mixed-color olives (with pits)
1/2 bunch of Italian parsley (1/2 ounces)
Chili sauce, to serve
Directions
Preheat the broiler to high. Halve the peppers through the stalks and seed, then rub with a little olive oil, sea salt and black pepper and set them in a snug-fitting roasting pan, cut side down. Broil for 5 minutes, then flip the peppers over and broil for another five minutes.
Reheat the Bolognese in a saucepan on medium heat, stirring occasionally and adding splashes of water to thin, if needed, then stir in the harissa.
Divide the Bolognese into the peppers, slice and lay over the cheese, and place back under the broiler for a final 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden.
Quarter the tomatoes, pit and tear up the olives, pick the parsley leaves, and toss it all with a little extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Scatter the fresh salsa over the peppers, and serve with a drizzle of chili sauce, to taste. Serve with bread to mop up the tasty juices.
