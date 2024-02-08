Chef Sophia Roe is a James Beard Award-winning chef, writer, editor and Emmy-nominated host. The Brooklyn resident is the food editor of the newly launched magazine, "Family Style," which hits newsstands on Feb. 26.

She recently dropped by "GMA3" to share her braised cabbage with ginger and coconut milk with salsa verde recipe.

Braised Cabbage

Ingredients:

4 tbsp. grapeseed oil

1 medium head of savoy cabbage, cut into quarters (root still attached)

3 tbsp. butter and 2 tbsp. neutral oil

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 shallot, finely minced

4 inch knob of ginger, peeled, thinly sliced

1/4 cup coconut aminos

1 lime, juice and zest

1 can coconut milk

Kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large, oven-safe skillet over medium high heat, add the grapeseed oil.

Salt the cabbage liberally and add to pan until even sear on all cut sides.

Set cabbage aside and add butter and neutral oil to pan over low to medium heat.

Then add garlic, shallots and ginger to pan.

Let cook for 3-5 minutes until fragrant.

Then add coconut aminos, squeeze of lime, lime zest, and coconut milk to pan.

Let cool for 2-3 minutes.

Add cabbage back into the pan sear side up.

Place entire pan into oven and let cool for 50-60 minutes.

When finished, liberally coat in salsa verde and serve immediately.

Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley, leaves only, stems removed

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, leaves only, stems removed

2 tbsp. fresh oregano, leaves only, stems removed

1/4 cup finely minced shallots

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

Zest of one lime

1-2 tsp. of kosher salt

Directions:

Freshly mince all of the ingredients.

Whisk with the olive oil, vinegar and lemon juice in a bowl.