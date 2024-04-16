Carbone is one of the hottest see-and-be-seen spots across the country.

Known for their fun vibes and delicious food and with locations in New York, Las Vegas, and Miami, you can count on each of their locations being booked and busy every night of the week.

Chef Mario Carbone dropped by "GMA3" recently to share the crowd-favorite spicy rigatoni vodka recipe.

Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

Ingredients:

16 oz. mezzi rigatoni

24 oz. jar of Carbone Spicy Vodka Sauce

1 cup heavy cream

2 tsp. unsalted butter

Directions:

Bring salted water to a boil in a large pot and cook pasta according to package directions or until al dente.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine the Carbone Spicy Vodka sauce with heavy cream. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat.

Once the pasta is cooked, add the cooked, drained pasta to the saucepan. And toss to coat.

Add the butter and stir everything to mix together. Heat for an additional two minutes.

Taste and adjust seasoning with kosher salt.

Plate, serve and enjoy!