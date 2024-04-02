Golden Globe winner, Emmy winner and New York Times bestselling author Valerie Bertinelli is hitting the kitchen and the bookshelves once again with the release of her new cookbook.

Bertinelli's third cookbook, "Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share," hits shelves Tuesday, April 2. She visited "GMA3" to kick off the release of her latest book and cook up her creamy no-cream artichoke pasta.

Creamy No-Cream Artichoke Pasta

Ingredients

1 pound fettuccine

Two 14-ounce cans artichoke hearts, drained

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup chopped roasted red peppers

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

3 tablespoons drained capers

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup chopped basil

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta to the water and cook until al dente, according to the package directions. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water and transfer the pasta to a colander to drain.

Meanwhile, combine the artichoke hearts, 1/4 cup of water, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper in a high-powered blender and blend on medium until completely smooth. Set aside

Heat a large straight-sided skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil, garlic, pepper flakes and roasted red peppers. Cook, stirring frequently, until the garlic is slightly softened but not browned, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the olives, capers and blended artichoke hearts. Stir to combine and reduce the heat to low.

Add the drained pasta directly to the pan with the artichoke sauce. Pour in about 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta water and toss until the pasta water and artichoke sauce become a cohesive creamy mixture, adding more pasta water if needed to reach the desired consistency. Remove from the heat. Add the parsley and basil and toss to combine.

Serve topped with extra freshly ground black pepper and drizzle of olive oil.