With Halloween over and done with, you probably have pounds of uneaten candy leftover from either trick-or-treating hauls or whatever you didn't get a chance to hand out.

"Great British Bakeoff" fan favorite Lottie Bedlow shared with "GMA3" her tips for turning that candy into delectable desserts the entire family will enjoy. It's a much better route than throwing it all away or letting your child have it for dinner (although, let's be real -- we're probably the ones eating most of it).

Check out Bedlow's recipes below and try them out for yourself.

Chocolate Trifle

Ingredients

14 ounces chocolate brownie pieces

2 cups chocolate custard

2 tablespoons (or more) chocolate or Irish cream liqueur (optional) for soaking the brownie layer

2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1/2 cup Hershey's Kisses and Milk Duds

Grated chocolate to decorate (optional)

Directions

Place half the brownies in the bottom of a trifle dish and cover with liqueur, if using.

Top with half the chocolate custard and sprinkle in most of your kisses and duds.

Pour the cream into a bowl with the vanilla and 2 tablespoons powdered sugar (you can add more if you like it sweeter) and whisk to soft peaks.

Spoon half onto the custard, then top with remaining brownies, then custard and finish with the other half of the cream

Top with remaining candy and as much of your grated chocolate as you like.

Candy Trifle

Ingredients

14 ounces Twinkies2 cups vanilla custard

2 tablespoons (or more) fruit liqueur for soaking (optional)

2 cups fruit Jell-O

Leftover candy

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 1/2 cups fresh raspberries

Directions

Place half the Twinkies in the bottom of the trifle dish and drizzle over half the liqueur, if using

Make up half the Jell-O and add half the leftover candy. Pour the mixture onto the sponge and refrigerate until set (normally an hour or so).

Pour half the custard on top of the Jell-O and top with the other half of your Twinkies or mini rolls. Drizzle with more liqueur, if using.

Make up the other half of Jell-O, add more candy and pour carefully on top. Refrigerate again.

Top with the other half of your custard.

Pour the cream into a bowl with the vanilla and 2 tablespoons powdered sugar (you can add more if you like it sweeter) and whisk to soft peaks.

Spoon the cream onto the custard and decorate with candy and raspberries.

Candy Fudge

Ingredients

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Snickers and Kit Kats, broken into chunks

Directions

Line a 9-by-9-inch square pan with parchment paper

Break up the semi sweet chocolate into small pieces and place in a large bowl

Pour over the condensed milk and microwave for 1 minute. Stir and microwave for another 30 seconds. Stir again. The chocolate should now be melted and smooth.

Allow to cool slightly while you break your Snickers and Kit Kats into large chunks.

Throw all of your chunks into the chocolate bowl, stir, and then pour into the lined tin.

Place in the fridge to set (around 3 hours) before slicing into squares.

You can also drizzle with melted chocolate and more candy; the chocolate will act as glue to stick that extra candy on.

Cookie Pie

Ingredients

1 or 2 rolls of your favorite pre-made cookie dough

2 1/2 cups Nutella

M&Ms and/or broken up Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (around half a cup)

Chocolate for decorations

Directions

Divide your cookie dough into thirds and roll out so that 1/3 covers the base of a 8-inch spring form tin and 1/3 lines the wall of the tin. The final 1/3 will be for the lid, which we will need later.

Loosen the Nutella in the microwave for 30 seconds and stir until smooth.

Add in the M&Ms and/or Peanut Butter Cups and stir until evenly distributed

Pour into the tin and freeze for an hour

Roll out the final 1/3 of the cookie dough to cover the top of your pie, sealing the edges with your fingers and freeze for another hour.

Preheat your oven to 400 F and bake for 30 minutes until the cookie is golden on top.

Remove from the oven, allow to cool and then chill for a couple of hours in the fridge before removing from the tin and slicing.

Drizzle with melted chocolate and top with more candy (optional).

Candy Corn Rocky Road

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups graham crackers

1 stick unsalted butter

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate

2 tablespoons corn syrup

1/2 cup marshmallows

Up to 1 cup of candy corn

1/2 cup of popcorn

Directions

Line a 9-inch square tin with baking parchment.

Melt the semi-sweet chocolate, butter and corn syrup together either on the stove or in the microwave in 30 second increments until melted, stirring in between.

Break up the crackers into small chunks and add to the chocolate mixture.

Throw in your candy corn, popcorn and marshmallows, stir to combine and pour into the tin.