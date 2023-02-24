Whether you're a vegetarian or just looking for an easy alternative for chicken, this recipe has you covered.

Sarah Bond, the creator of Live Eat Learn, shared a dish with "Good Morning America" that completely transforms the humble oyster mushroom into a vegetarian air fried "chicken."

The mushroom's unique shape and gills help the spiced flour cling to the nooks and crannies, adding lots of crispiness and texture.

Check out Bond's full recipe below.

Buttermilk Fried 'Chicken' Mushrooms

Servings: 2

Ingredients

2 heaping cups oyster mushrooms (125 grams)

1 cup buttermilk (see notes for vegan substitute)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon each salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cumin

1 tablespoon oil



Directions



Live Eat Learn, Sarah Bond Fried "chicken" mushrooms.

Marinate: Preheat air fryer to 375 F (190 C). Clean mushrooms, then toss together with buttermilk in a large bowl. Let marinate for 15 minutes.

Breading: In a large bowl combine flour and spices. Spoon mushrooms out of the buttermilk (save the buttermilk). Dip each mushroom in the flour mixture, shake off excess flour, dip once more in the buttermilk, then once more in the flour (in short: wet > dry > wet > dry).

Cook: Grease the bottom of your air fry pan well, then place mushrooms in a single layer, leaving space between mushrooms. Cook for 5 minutes, then roughly brush all sides with a little oil to promote browning. Continue cooking 5 to 10 more minutes until golden brown and crispy.Note: Make vegan buttermilk by combining 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice + 1 1/2 cups plain soy milk.