Celebrity chef Caroline Schiff dropped by "GMA3" to share a holiday cookie recipe. Schiff, who is known on social media as the Pastry Schiff, is the executive pastry chef at Gage & Tollner, and Sunken Harbor Club in New York City.

Check out Schiff's recipe for citrus coconut almond cookies below, and try them at home in your own kitchen.

Citrus Coconut Almond Cookies

Ingredients:

2 sticks, plus 5 tablespoons soft, unsalted butter

2 cups granulated sugar

1 piece orange zest

2 pieces lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Egg whites from two large eggs

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons green ground cardamom

2 1/4 cups shredded and sweetened coconut

Directions

In a mixer with a paddle, cream butter, sugar, both zests and vanilla. Scrape down as needed. You can also do this by hand.

Add egg whites and mix to incorporate.

Combine flour, baking powder, salt and cardamom and add to the mixer on low. When it's 75% incorporated, add the coconut and mix until it's uniform.

Portion with a scoop, flatten slightly, and chill overnight or freeze.