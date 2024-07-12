Taste the vibrant flavors of the Philippines this summer with chef Frances Tariga, who dropped by "GMA3" recently to share a delicious, fun, refreshing and easy sushi recipe that will have the whole family wanting more!
Scroll below to check out the recipe and try making it yourself.
Summer Sushi Roll
Ingredients
1 pack rice paper
1 piece cucumber, sliced julienne
1 1/2 cup tuna, sushi grade, cut in 1/4-by-1/4-inch cubes
1 cup watermelon batons
1 tablespoon cilantro, stems included
2 tablespoons sriracha or chili sauce
2 tablespoons + 1/2 teaspoon labneh
1 tablespoon + 1/4 teaspoon lime juice
1 teaspoon lime zest
1 1/2 teaspoons salt, kosher
2 tablespoons honey
1 cup corn kernels
Olive oil
Crispy shallots, as desired
Directions
Cut the tuna into 1/4-by-1/4-inch cubes, set aside in a cool place
Cut cucumber julienne 3 inches by 1 1/16 inches.
Cut the watermelon into 3-inch batons.
In a mixing bowl, mix sriracha, honey, lime juice, salt and labneh, set aside
Soak the rice spring roll wrapper in water to soften for approximately 10-20 seconds.
Season the tuna with olive oil, lime zest and salt and add to the rice paper, along with watermelon, corn and cilantro.
Wrap it tightly and secured.
Serve it with spicy labneh on the side, topped with crispy shallots.