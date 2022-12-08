Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party.

Spinach Artichoke Dip Christmas Tree

Ingedients

1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed

8 - 10 oz spinach artichoke dip

6 oz shredded cheddar/mozzarella cheese

3 oz butter melted

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat on one of the sheet pans.

With a pizza cutter cut a large triangle in the middle of the dough. You will then have two smaller triangles remaining.

Press the two smaller triangles together on the other “Empty” sheet pan with the point at the top, making one large triangle.

Spread the artichoke dip on the whole triangle leaving a half inch uncovered all around the edge.

Sprinkle the cheese over the dip.

Top with the remaining large triangle and press the edge gently to seal.

Cut horizontal cuts 1/3 of the way in from both sides about 1/2 inch apart starting 3 inches from the top and twist each cut. Go back and twist each one again.

Brush the whole tree with butter and bake for 25 minutes until golden brown.